e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Steve Waugh’s manager helps provide financial aid to 100 physically challenged cricketers

Steve Waugh’s manager helps provide financial aid to 100 physically challenged cricketers

“Special thanks to former Australia captain Steve Waugh for his support and encouragement to these boys,” the statement said.

cricket Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Former Australian Cricketer Steve Waugh
Former Australian Cricketer Steve Waugh(Getty Images)
         

Around 100 needy physically challenged cricketers have been provided financial aid with the help of former Australian skipper Steve Waugh’s manager Harley Medcalf during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) announced on Thursday.

PCCAI secretary Ravi Chauhan said each cricketer was provided an amount of Rs 5000.

“Each player was given Rs 5000 during the ongoing tough times,” Chauhan told PTI.

The association further aims to extend its support to 400 physically challenged cricketers in need of help.

“The overall aim is to support 400 physically challenged cricketers. PCCAI would like to thank Harley Medcalf, Anand Chukka and one Praveen Nalla for their unrelenting support to this cause,” PCCAI said in a statement.

According to Chauhan, Medcalf and Chukka raised the funds, which were then distributed, while Nalla has been providing N-95 masks for the physically challenged cricketers.

“Special thanks to former Australia captain Steve Waugh for his support and encouragement to these boys,” the statement added.

Asked how the cricketers were selected, Chauhan said that they asked the respective state associations to give them list of needy players.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In