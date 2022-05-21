Sunil Gavaskar blasted for unpleasant remark on Shimron Hetmyer and his wife during commentary in CSK vs RR IPL match

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar found himself on the wrong side of a social media uproar after making an unwarranted comment on Rajasthan Royals cricketer Shimron Hetmyer and his wife. Gavaskar was blasted by fans on Twitter for his avoidable remark made on commentary during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Hetmyer, who was returning to the Royals XI, came in to bat when RR lost their fifth wicket and were in a tricky situation in their 151-run chase against CSK. It was then that Gavaskar, in commentary, said: "Hetmyer's wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?"

Hetmyer had left the RR bubble and travelled to Guyana to be with his wife, who was pregnant with their first child. Hetmyer was blessed with a baby on May 10.

After spending a few days with his wife and newborn, the attacking left-hander returned to India and joined the Royals. He was picked as soon as he was available for the selection by the Royals in their important last fixture against CSK.

Therefore, Gavaskar's that particular comment did not go down well with cricket fans on Twitter.

As far as the match was concerned, Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show from CSK' Moeen Ali with a match-winning 23-ball 40 to ensure Rajasthan Royals finish in the top-two of the points table and get two shots at reaching the final.

Ashwin, promoted in the middle-order, hit two fours and three sixes to hand a five-wicket win to Rajasthan, who were chasing Chennai's 150-6 after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first.

Indian off-spinner Ashwin also took 1-28 and eclipsed an all-round performance by England's Ali who gave a perfect start to his team with 57-ball 93 and 1-21 in his four over spell.

