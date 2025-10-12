Sunil Gavaskar can't keep calm as Yashasvi Jaiswal comes for chat following marathon knock; youngster caught off-guard

Over the course of his short career, 23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a habit of scoring daddy hundreds. The left-handed batter was looking set for a double century against the West Indies in the first innings of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, an unfortunate mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill brought a premature end to his knock, with the youngster walking back to the dressing room after scoring 175 runs off 258 balls with the help of 22 boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a double century against West Indies. (Hindustan Times)

After Stumps on Day 2, Jaiswal came up for a chat with the host broadcaster, and it was then that former India captain Sunil Gavaskar could not maintain his calm, and he ended up giving a small but simple advice to Jaiswal.

When the chat was drawing to a close, broadcaster Harsha Bhogle first said, “Well done. Absolutely enjoyed your batting. Don't mind how it ended, but we love watching you bat.”

It was then that Gavaskar jumped into the chat, asking Jaiswal to keep scoring big hundreds, which could help his team win.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks silence on horrible mix-up with Shubman Gill leading to his run out

“I just want to add to that. Well done, keep it up. Keep getting the hundreds. Daddy hundreds, but because I am a grandfather, I'll say keep getting granddaddy hundreds,” said Gavaskar.

Jaiswal was caught off guard, and he simply could not say, “Thank you, sir.”

Speaking of Jaiswal, this was the fifth time in his Test career that he went past the 150-run mark. He now has the joint-most hundreds alongside Graeme Smith before the age of 24.

If Jaiswal had scored a double century, then it would have been his third in Tests. He previously scored two double centuries in the 2024 Test series against England at home.

India bossing the Delhi Test

West Indies reached the score of 140/4 at Stumps on Day 2, with the visitors still trailing by 378 runs. Earlier, India posted 518/5 in the first innings owing to centuries by Jaiswal and Gill.

Gill remained unbeaten on 129 off 196 balls with the help of 16 fours and two sixes. This was his maiden Test century at home as a captain. Overall, this was his 10th ton in the longest format.

Out of the four West Indies wickets, three were taken by Ravindra Jadeja while the remaining one was scalped by Kuldeep Yadav.

India already lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Ahmedabad.