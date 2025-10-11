Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks silence on horrible mix-up with Shubman Gill leading to his run out

India's left-handed opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, was looking set for a daddy double hundred against the West Indies in the first innings of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and fans queued up in numbers to witness the masterclass up close and personal on Saturday. However, it was not to be as the Mumbai batter was run out for 175 after he was involved in a horrible mix-up with captain Shubman Gill in the first session of Day 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal was run-out for 175 in the first innings of the 2nd Test. (PTI)

Jaiswal called for a quick single; however, Gill was guilty of ball watching, and in the end, the left-handed batter had to walk back to the hut. The 23-year-old hurled a mouthful towards Gill. He was absolutely dejected, and the on-field umpire had to intervene, asking him to leave the field.

After stumps on Day 2 with India in complete control of the game, Jaiswal was asked about the heartbreaking end to his innings. Jaiswal brushed aside the incident, saying these things can happen in sport.

“It's a part of the game. So it's fine,” said Jaiswal while speaking to the host broadcaster.

Speaking of the run-out, Jaiswal repeatedly told Gill that it was “his call” and the Indian skipper should have just run along. However, to be fair to the 26-year-old, he never showed interest in the quick single, and it was a case of total miscommunication between the two.

‘Always try to play as long as I can’

Jaiswal also spoke about how he always wants to bat for a long time. This knock against the Windies was the fifth time in his career that he went past the 150-run mark in Tests. If he had registered a double don, then this would have been his third in the longest format.

“I always try to play as long as I can. I just think that if I am out there and take it forward, I can play as long as I can. Early on, there was movement. I was thinking if I bat for one hour and then after that, it will be easy for me to score runs,” he said.

“There is always this thought of what I can achieve and what can be my goal and the team's goals. But it is important to stay in the present. It is just about ensuring that I take it long if I am in,” he added.

Speaking of the ongoing second Test, India declared their first innings at 518/5, thanks to centuries by Jaiswal and Gill. At stumps, West Indies reached the score of 140/4, still trailing the hosts by 378 runs.

Out of the four wickets, three were taken by Ravindra Jadeja while the other one was scalped by Kuldeep Yadav.