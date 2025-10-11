‘Look, there was no single’: Shubman Gill's dressing room chat with Yashasvi Jaiswal after run out predicted by Karthik

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik gave an insight into the probable conversation that might take place between India captain Shubman Gill and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the dressing room after their horrible mix-up resulted in the latter's run-out in the second over of Day 2 of the second and final Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill walk off the field(PTI)

The disastrous run-out early on Saturday morning, because of which Jaiswal fell agonisingly short of a potential double century, became the major talking point, not just among fans and pundits but also in the commentary box, where former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik offered a glimpse into what the post-dismissal dressing room exchange might sound like.

“I think Shubman Gill would straightaway walk to Yashasvi Jaiswal after entering the dressing room and say, ‘Look, there have been many balls that we hit hard to mid-off, but we didn't run. I wasn't expecting you to run this time. Even though it was your call, I didn't feel there was a single,’” Karthik said on air when he asked to guess the probable dressing room conversation. “But Yashasvi was so far that he couldn't pull back.”

The incident unfolded in just the second over of the day. Batting on 175, Jaiswal confidently pushed a full delivery from Jayden Seales straight to mid-off and took off for a single that never existed. Captain Shubman Gill remained rooted at the non-striker’s end, showing no interest in the run. By the time Jaiswal realised he was stranded, Tagenarine Chanderpaul had already swooped in and fired a throw to keeper Tevin Imlach, who dislodged the bails just barely.

What followed was an animated Jaiswal gesturing towards Gill, visibly frustrated. “Mera call hai,” he was heard saying twice, reiterating that it was his decision to run. Gill offered little in response, returning a blank stare as Jaiswal stood frozen in disbelief, apparently thinking the umpire had gone upstairs for a review.

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth had already raised his finger, and after a few more seconds of stunned hesitation, Jaiswal finally walked off to a mix of applause and silent groans from the Delhi crowd. Replays later revealed that the decision was tighter than it looked in real-time and may have warranted third umpire intervention, something that never came.

Inside the dressing room, Jaiswal was seen in conversation with vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, likely still venting about the opportunity lost. Former India coach Anil Kumble, who was on commentary, noted before play resumed that Jaiswal was on track for a triple century.

Having batted the entire first day to reach his seventh Test century, a knock that also equalled Graeme Smith's record for most Test tons as an opener before turning 24, the 23-year-old had shown immense composure and class. His 175 came off 258 deliveries and featured 22 boundaries but not a single six, a rare stat for a player known for his aggressive flair.

The bizarre dismissal did not just end a spectacular innings. It may have also sparked the first real leadership test for new ODI captain Shubman Gill, who must now manage the emotional fallout of a communication breakdown with one of India's most promising young batters.