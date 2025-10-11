IND vs WI Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: India with chance to hammer home massive advantage in lopsided contest

India vs West Live Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 2, IND vs WI: Throughout this series, it has felt like West Indies simply haven't come to play. Whether this is more to do with the superior quality and familiarity with home conditions that India can rely on or the weakness within West Indies cricket manifesting in toothless performances – that is a pretty existential question only Windies Cricket can answer, and that is no small feat to try and wrap their head around and rectify....Read More

In the meanwhile, they are being subjected to something very one-sided and fairly brutal out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A massive partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan wore the bowlers into the ground on Day 1, and India don't look like they are intending on stopping any time soon. Although Sudharsan fell short of his century, Yashasvi Jaiswal reached it and just kept going. His habit of piling on massive runs when he gets set and reaches milestones has shown no sign of abating, and after a reset early on Day 2, his eyes will be on getting yet another double century under his belt.

India's tactics will be interesting to see, but the gameplan will be to ‘pile on runs’, as Shubman Gill said at the toss. He stands at the other end, just about getting set, and hopeful of converting his start himself. With plenty of batting still to come in the tank, India will have all intentions of batting just once, putting on a massive score and then allowing the bowlers to finish the work.

This match does feel like it's going in only one direction, and it's hard to see how the Windies can rescue it. They quite simply haven't shown up to play at the same level as this Indian team, and at this point, it might be an exercise in damage limitation as much as anything else. Can they put the brakes on India's scoring and make this margin at least a little less ugly? A period of truly competitive cricket, one where they can claim they have been able to go toe-to-toe with India for a semi-substantial amount of time in this series, will be the minimum of what they are looking for.