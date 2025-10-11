IND vs WI Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: India with chance to hammer home massive advantage in lopsided contest
India vs West Live Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 2, IND vs WI: India are in a completely dominant position heading into Day 2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 173*, and the team on an overnight score of 318/2. Heaping the misery on the West Indies.
India vs West Live Updates, 2nd Test Match Day 2, IND vs WI: Throughout this series, it has felt like West Indies simply haven't come to play. Whether this is more to do with the superior quality and familiarity with home conditions that India can rely on or the weakness within West Indies cricket manifesting in toothless performances – that is a pretty existential question only Windies Cricket can answer, and that is no small feat to try and wrap their head around and rectify....Read More
In the meanwhile, they are being subjected to something very one-sided and fairly brutal out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A massive partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan wore the bowlers into the ground on Day 1, and India don't look like they are intending on stopping any time soon. Although Sudharsan fell short of his century, Yashasvi Jaiswal reached it and just kept going. His habit of piling on massive runs when he gets set and reaches milestones has shown no sign of abating, and after a reset early on Day 2, his eyes will be on getting yet another double century under his belt.
India's tactics will be interesting to see, but the gameplan will be to ‘pile on runs’, as Shubman Gill said at the toss. He stands at the other end, just about getting set, and hopeful of converting his start himself. With plenty of batting still to come in the tank, India will have all intentions of batting just once, putting on a massive score and then allowing the bowlers to finish the work.
This match does feel like it's going in only one direction, and it's hard to see how the Windies can rescue it. They quite simply haven't shown up to play at the same level as this Indian team, and at this point, it might be an exercise in damage limitation as much as anything else. Can they put the brakes on India's scoring and make this margin at least a little less ugly? A period of truly competitive cricket, one where they can claim they have been able to go toe-to-toe with India for a semi-substantial amount of time in this series, will be the minimum of what they are looking for.
IND vs WI Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: 90 overs were bowled by West Indies, but they managed only to grab two wickets – two solitary pinpricks of joy in a day that was otherwise clinical and professional to the nth degree by the home team. With success so rare for the Windies, this will be a bowling unit that is tired and a little wary of what is around the corner for them next…
IND vs WI Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: At the other end from Jaiswal to start the day off will be Shubman Gill, who has had a remarkable start to life as a batter after taking over Test captaincy. Gill hammered four centuries in the England series, and will be seeking one at home to continue that strong stretch as skipper. He played a very patient 68 deliveries, but was happy to wear the pressure towards the back end of day's play by scoring only 20 runs. Now set and the Windies bowlers tiring comes his chance to capitalise on his start.
IND vs WI Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: After a patient and watchful first session, in which he got his eyes set, Jaiswal exploded after lunch to get the scoring going. Once that train had started, it was impossible to stop. Cut shots, drives, punches – Jaiswal had everything working perfectly, and the Windies could not prevent him from finding the boundary. A seventh Test match hundred, and the threat of this growing into a much bigger score as well.
IND vs WI Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: It has just been complete one-way traffic thus far in this series. West Indies simply haven't been able to match what India have had to throw at them. And the misery might not be over just yet. More of the same on Day 2 in Delhi?