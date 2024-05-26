Sunrisers Hyderabad's 113 vs KKR the lowest score in IPL Final history: Check 5 weakest totals in league's title clashes

It was a forgettable outing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the grandest stage of the Indian Premier League, as the side posted the lowest score ever recorded in the tournament's final. SRH were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs, thus creating the unwanted record, displacing Chennai Super Kings, who had scored 125/9 during their run-chase in the 2013 final against Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final(PTI)

The Kolkata Knight Riders showed just why they had been the most consistent side in the season, as they brought up their A-game in the blockbuster IPL 2024 final in Chennai. Mitchell Starc, the most expensive player in the tournament's history – who endured struggles with his form throughout the season – saved his best for the last as he unleashed an absolute peach in the very first over to dismiss Abhishek Sharma on 2.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Travis Head, the other half of SRH's dangerous opening lineup, followed Abhishek in the next over as Vaibhav Arora induced an outside edge off the batter, sending him back on a golden duck. The Sunrisers could never recover from the opening blows as the wickets continued to fall on regular intervals; the Knight Riders piled up the pressure as SRH lost another batter – Rahul Tripathi (9) – within the Powerplay. The side reached 41/3 in the first six overs and lost another by the halfway mark while adding 20 more runs.

There was another collapse on the offing in the lower-middle order, with Shahbaz Ahmed (8) and Abdul Samad (4) failing to step up, while Heinrich Klaasen (16) also fell after a lack of support at the other end.

In the end, the side was dismissed on 113; this is also the lowest total scored by a side batting first in an IPL final. Earlier, the unwanted record was held by Mumbai Indians, who posted 129/8 against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. Here's the list of the lowest scores in IPL Final history:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 113 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings 125/9 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2013

Rising Pune Supergiant 128/6 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017

Mumbai Indians 129/8 vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017

Rajasthan Royals 130/9 vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022

SRH opted to bat

Interestingly, SRH captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bat in the final. The Sunrisers had earlier defeated Rajasthan Royals after being asked to bat first in Qualifier 2, but the move didn't seem to reward the Cummins-led side on Sunday night.

KKR, meanwhile, will now look to seal yet another cruising win over SRH to lift a third IPL title, and their second in Chennai.