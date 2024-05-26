IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH IPL Final Live Score: Dominant Kolkata lock horns with Cummins' Hyderabad in search of glory
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Live Score: The big wait is over as we are now in the end game of the IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad to battle it out for the champions' crown at M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The two best teams of the league stage displayed their dominance in the playoffs to reach the mega finale of IPL 2024. Two-time champions KKR didn't complicate anything this season and played a collective brand of cricket to produce consistent results throughout the tournament. On the other hand, Sunrisers showed everyone how the fearless brand of cricket should be played in a tournament like IPL as they went on to register the all-time highest scores in the tournament to script history on several occasions....Read More
However, the final will be a completely different ballgame, as both teams will be feeling some pressure to add another trophy to their cabinet. They have champion players in their dugout to guide them and help them calm their nerves, but when they go out on the field, things will change for them.
Before the start of the season, many started pointing out KKR and SRH's record spending on Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins respectively in the IPL auction. The critics and fans were questioning the franchises' think tank for spending over 20 crore each for the Aussie pacers. However, they proved them wrong with their performances on the field. Starc started the tournament on a rusty note as he was getting the hang of the IPL which he was playing after many years but when it mattered the most he stood tall and produced a stellar show with the ball in the qualifier 1. On the other hand, Cummins turned out to be the inspirational leader for Sunrisers, who led his team from the front and proved why he is one of the best captains in the cricketing world at the moment.
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the last qualifier in Chennai on Friday to secure a place in their third IPL final. But that win came after a crushing eight-wicket defeat by two-time champions Kolkata in the first play-off in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
SRH's only title in the world's most lucrative T20 tournament came in 2016 under another Australian, David Warner and the Aussie paceman will look to replicate the same.
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has impressed many with his captaincy attributes this season and has shown calmness while leading the side. The return of Gautam Gambhir in the KKR camp has also worked wonders for the purple outfit. The two-time IPL-winning skipper returned as a mentor and his presence changed the atmosphere as he made big decisions like promoting Sunil Narine to the opening slot and setting up a free-flowing batting line-up which can adapt to every condition as KKR lost just three matches en route to final.
Mitchell Starc will be they key for KKR in the mega clash as he performed brilliantly in the qualifier 1 against SRH and the two-time champions would want him to send Travis Head back to the hut early once again. Starc has picked up the form in the final quarter of the season and being a big match player a lot of eyes will be on him once again.
The top 4 team totals in IPL history have all been recorded this season and feature either SRH or KKR. SRH smashed 277/3 against the Mumbai Indians before breaking their own record and blasting a mammoth 287/3 against the Challengers. KKR posted 272/7 against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam while SRH again breached 250 hammering 266/7 also against the Capitals in Delhi.
Sunil Narine has been the highest impact player of the tournament and produced match-winning performances, both with the bat and ball. Narine has smashed 482 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 179.9 while also picking 17 wickets at an economy of 6.9 – which makes him the most restrictive bowler this season after Jasprit Bumrah!
Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have been exceptional for the Knight Riders this season and have combined to take 36 wickets at an average of 24.1 and strike rate of 18.1 – KKR are on top on all three counts. The wicket at Chepauk will assist the slower bowlers and this is where KKR have the edge over SRH in the final.
Sunrisers Hyderabad showed everyone how the fearless brand of cricket should be played in a tournament like IPL as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma set the foundations for them match after match. The left-handed duo has been sensational at the top of the order with their ultra-attacking batting approach.
THE TRAVIS HEAD-ABHISHEK SHARMA PARTNERSHIP
Innings - 14
Runs - 689
Strike Rate - 227.4
100s - 3
50s - 2
The team winning Qualifier 1 has won each of the last six IPL finals (2018 to 2023) - This will surely boost the confidence of Kolkata Knight Riders who outclassed SRH in the qualifier 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins will look to 'silence' the opposition fans which he has experience of doing it in the past.
Both teams have played against each other on 27 occasions, with the Kolkata Knight Riders winning on 18 occasions against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While this is the first meeting between both teams in a final, they have met four times in playoffs, with two wins each for both of them.
The two finalists faced each other twice this season before the mega finale and Kolkata Knight Riders stamped their authority over Sunrisers Hyderabad on both occasions and they will look to do the same on Sunday. But the final is a different ballgame altogether, and SRH will look to rise on the occasion that matters the most.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the mega IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.