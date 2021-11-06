T20 World Cup: Dwayne Bravo walks off to standing ovation in final international innings

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo received a standing ovation from the West Indies dug-out and fans at the stadium after his dismissal in the final innings of his international career on Saturday. Bravo scored 10 against Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup group game in Abu Dhabi, drawing curtains to a stellar international career with the West Indies.

Bravo was greeted by the Australian players after his dismissal, and received a hug from the next batter, Andre Russell as he returned to the dugout. The West Indies dugout, then, stood up to applaud the all-rounder.

Bravo had confirmed his decision to retire from international cricket after West Indies' defeat to Sri Lanka in their fourth group game of Super 12. The 38-year-old made his debut for the Windies in an ODI in 2004.

"I think the time has come," he said during his announcement.

"I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.

"To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that in the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage."

Bravo played a key role in West Indies' two T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016. He represented West Indies in 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 90 T20Is.

Gayle hints at final innings?

The side's opener Chris Gayle was also given a similar standing ovation from the West Indies players after he was dismissed on 15 in the innings against Australia.

The explosive left-handed opener also acknowledged the support from his teammates and fans alike, raising his bat as a gesture of gratitude.

The 40-year-old is yet to confirm whether he will return in international colours for the Windies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON