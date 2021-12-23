'They won in Australia, reached WTC final': Donald credits Kohli's comments from 2018 for shaping 'quality Indian team'

Say what you may about Virat Kohli, but there is no denying that the man has been responsible for some of the finest cricket the Indian team has played in Test cricket. The back-to-back series wins in Australia, having England on the mat on their soil, constantly ending the year as the No. 1-ranked Test team and the most wins by an Indian captain are some of the phenomenal achievements of him and the Indian team.

Ahead of the what promises to be an enthralling series between India and South Africa, former fast bowler and one of the greatest pacers to have ever played the game, Allan Donald gave his thoughts on the three-match series.

Donald, nicknamed 'The White Lightening', expects a bumper contest to unfold between the two teams and recalled how a statement from captain Virat Kohli during the 2017/18 tour has gone a long way in transforming India into a formidable unit.

"There is no doubt this is one of the marquee series in the world game and we can look forward to an incredible battle over the summer," Donald was quoted as saying by cricket.co.za.

"Kohli's comments a few years ago were that you'll never be classed as a great side if you don't win away from home and that has been something he really worked towards. You saw them win in Australia and also reach the WTC (World Test Championship) Final. This is a quality Indian team that is here. I'm looking forward to it."

The year Donald is referring to in 2018, when India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2. But as Kohli mentioned, it was the start of a new era which would see the Indian team set benchmarks in terms of playing good cricket overseas.

"South Africa was really the start for us as a team, travelling and starting to belief we can win series overseas," he said. “We built it up nicely in England, and Australia was an accumulation of all those efforts," Kohli had said recently.

Giving his inputs about South Africa, Donald reckons the home team will not find it easy squaring off against an Indian line-up filled with impactful bowlers. Donald feels the contest will be between South Africa batters – which is slightly inexperienced – against the Indian bowlers, and whoever emerged on top would likely be crowned the winner.

"Both teams line up really well, both have strong bowling line-ups and that will mean the batting on both sides will be tested. Our batting has lost some key players in the last couple of seasons. There's no hiding from the fact that it’s a young line-up and they will be tested by the Indian attack," Donald pointed out.

"For me that is where the series will be decided. In the last few seasons, we haven't scored enough runs and that will be the challenge. If we can put the runs on the board, we undoubtedly have the bowlers who can take 20 wickets. There is a really good balance to our attack, and it will be interesting to watch."