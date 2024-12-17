Tim Southee's farewell speech after last Test makes everyone emotional

A glittering international career came to an end at Seddon Park in Hamilton, as Tim Southee bowed out from New Zealand cricket by helping the team to a big victory over England in his final match for the Black Caps. The Kiwi called it a day on a spectacular 16-year career, a significant player in New Zealand’s most successful spell on cricket’s international stage. Tim Southee leads his teammates off the field in his final international match for New Zealand.(AFP)

The 36-year-old took the wickets of Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell in his final innings in the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy to sign off in style, bringing a close to a career with 391 Test wickets. The curtain draws to a close with Southee as New Zealand’s most prolific wicket-taker across formats, having taken 776 wickets across formats in 394 appearances.

Southee represented the Kiwis over 100 times in all three formats, in an effort that helped New Zealand reach a multitude of ICC finals, including winning their first title with the inaugural World Test Championships in 2021.

Southee delivered a speech following the end of the match to the Seddon Park crowd, in a tear-jerking and emotional moment shared with the Kiwi faithful. “I’d like to thank a few people. Firstly New Zealand Cricket for everything you’ve done over the last 17 years; it’s been much appreciated,” said the seamer.

“Mum and dad, Brya and the kids. They’re the ones who are with you for the ride, they see the ups and downs and I appreciate everything they’ve done for me over the years,” continued Southee.

Southee went on to thank his teammates, some of whom has shared a dressing room almost throughout his career. “This group of guys made the ride so much more enjoyable, as did all the other players I’ve played with. I’ve loved every minute.”

Southee shares his gratitude with fans

Southee finished his career playing the same team against which it began, having debuted against England in February 2008 in a T20 before marking his Test debut in Napier a month later. Southee started his career with a five-fer in his first innings, which included significant scalps of Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss, and Kevin Pietersen. England’s team in Hamilton provided Southee a guard of honour to commemorate his final international game.

He later in that Test scored a famous 77* off just 40 deliveries, which would be his highest Test score, and included the first nine of a remarkable 98 sixes through his Test career. Southee finishes his career just off the podium for sixes hit in Tests, two off Adam Gilchrist and nine away from former teammate Brendon McCullum. Southee struck three crowd-pleasing sixes in his final Test match to overtake Jacques Kallis and draw level with Chris Gayle.

“Finally I’d like to thank the fans. It’s always great to turn out in front of numbers and this week has been really special. Thank you. I look forward to watching on (as) a fan now, and all the best boys,” concluded one of New Zealand’s most celebrated cricketers, bringing an end to a terrific chapter in Kiwi cricket history.