Travis Head, Australia's hero in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, pips captain Pat Cummins to win Allan Border Medal

Travis Head, who has been the main wrecker-in-chief when it comes to India, on Monday, was awarded the prestigious Allan Border Medal. This is Head’s first Allan Border Medal win, and it caps off a wonderful year for the left-handed batter. He earlier played a crucial role in Australia’s successful year, helping Pat Cummins and co win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 and win a Test series against India after a decade. Travis Head has won the Allan Border Medal. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)

Across all formats, Head scored 1427 runs at an average of 43.24 with five half-centuries and four hundreds. In the Allan Border Medal, Head polled 208 votes, with Josh Hazlewood (158) and Pat Cummins (147) in second and third place.

Travis Head also won the Men’s ODI Player of the Year Award, edging out Alex Carey off the back of a dominant performance in Australia’s Tour of England. The highlight came when Head scored an unbeaten 154 off 129 balls in the first ODI at Nottingham to lead Australia to victory.

On the other hand, Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland won the prestigious Belinda Clark Award at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Sutherland won her first Belinda Clark Award less than a week after scoring a century in the CommBank Women’s Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

She was outstanding in all formats throughout a season in which Australia completed a summer sweep, winning series victories against India, New Zealand, and England without losing a match.

An ICC ODI Team of the Year member, Sutherland was also outstanding in Australia's two Test matches. She scored 210 against South Africa in Perth at the end of last season before becoming the first woman to hit a Test century at the MCG in a Player of the Match performance against England.

Across all formats, Sutherland scored 798 runs at 46.94 and took 34 wickets at 20.82. In the Belinda Clark Award, Sutherland polled 168 votes ahead of runner-up Ashleigh Gardner (143), with Beth Mooney (115) in third place.

Josh Hazlewood wins Test Player of the Year

Pacer Josh Hazlewood won the Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year Award by taking 30 wickets at an incredible average of 13.17, with two five-wicket hauls.

Ashleigh Gardner won the Women’s ODI Player of the Year Award after scoring 385 runs at an average of 38.5 and taking 23 wickets at 15.52 in the voting period.

Adam Zampa took out the Men’s T20 International Player of the Year after a consistent year, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Zampa took 35 wickets, 14 more than anyone else, at an average of 17.2.

Melbourne Stars’ Glenn Maxwell and Perth Scorchers’ Cooper Connolly were joint winners of the BBL|14 Player of the Tournament, while Sydney Sixers’ Ellyse Perry and Brisbane Heat’s Jess Jonassen also tied as winners of WBBL|10 Player of the Tournament.

Maxwell finished as the fourth-highest run scorer, scoring 297 runs at an incredible strike rate of 194.12. At the same time, the 21-year-old Connolly averaged over 50 with the bat and regularly anchored the Scorchers innings.

Sydney Sixers’ Ellyse Perry topped the run-scorers list with 424 runs at an average of 53 and was named in the WBBL Team of the Tournament for the sixth time.

Full list of winners:

Belinda Clark Award – Annabel Sutherland

Allan Border Medal – Travis Head

Women’s ODI Player of the Year – Ashleigh Gardner

Women’s T20I Player of the Year – Beth Mooney

Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year – Josh Hazlewood

Men’s ODI Player of the Year – Travis Head

Men’s T20I Player of the Year – Adam Zampa

WBBL | 10 Player of the Tournament – Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen

BBL | 14 Player of the Tournament – Glenn Maxwell and Cooper Connolly

Women’s Domestic Player of the Year – Georgia Voll

Men’s Domestic Player of the Year – Beau Webster

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Chloe Ainsworth

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Sam Konstas

Community Impact Award – Cameron Green

Woolworths Cricket Blaster of the Year – Frankie Mountney

Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees – Michael Clarke, Christina Matthews and Michael Bevan