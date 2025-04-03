Travis Head reacts to how much Indian fans 'love to hate him' after repeatedly giving them nightmares for last 18 months

Over the last few decades, Indian cricket fans have always had a favourite villain. In the 1990s, it was Sanath Jayasuriya. In the 2000s, it was Ricky Ponting. In 2010s, Steve Smith gave them sleepless nights and presently, in 2020, Travis Head has taken over that moniker. Yes, the same Travis Head who shattered a billion Indian hearts on the night of November 19, 2023 and hasn't stopped ever since. Indian fans 'love to hate' Travis Head(AFP)

As much as the Hyderabad fans love Head when he's playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, they detest him every time India and Australia square paths. In fact, Head has made Indian cricket fans sick he's plundered the Indian attack so many times, all the way from the 2023 World Test Championship final at Lord's to the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Truth be told, the sight of Head batting against India sends shivers down their spine.

Nonetheless, back in India, representing SRH, Head opened up about the love-hate relationship the Indian cricket fans share with him. On being asked that despite how much Indian cricket fans 'love to hate' him, Head replied, saying there's a lot of respect he has for Indians and their passion for cricket.

"I take it as it comes. I respect the fact that India is such a big country with such big following. I've been very fortunate to play well in a couple of games. It's not in my nature so I guess I play it up in a jovial way. Some of the stuff that comes out, I find it funny in terms of Australia vs India or the result or my performance, it doesn't spur me on anymore. I just go and try to enjoy myself, play well," Head told News18.

Travis Head loves to bat against India

Head's love affair with India started way back in 2018 when he scored 72 and 58 in the first two innings against them at Adelaide and Perth. However, the fans took note of Head when he smashed a career-best 163 in the WTC final, denying India a chance at winning the title for the second straight time. Then came the ultimate heart-breaker, when Head smashed a hundred in the final of the World Cup 2023 to bring India's 10-match unbeaten streak to a screeching halt and hand Australia their sixth ODI World Cup title.

Head didn't stop there. He bludgeoned scores of 140 and 152 in Adelaide and Brisbane, which pushed India back in the five-Test series. In between, he also produced knocks of 79 in the 2024 T20 World Cup and a rampant 39 in the Champions Trophy semi-final but fortunately for India, they were able to overcome both those assaults to emerge victorious. The last few India vs Australia matches – especially limited-overs contests – have been won by the Men in Blue, so it goes both ways, with Head acknowledging it.

"I've been put in a position against India quite a few times in the last 18 months and been able to play well but on the same note, they've played well against us a few times too. So I definitely feel that relationship with the fans," added Head.