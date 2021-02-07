'Can walk on waters': Twitter explodes after Joe Root's stunning catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane
Twitter exploded after England captain Joe Root took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss India’s Ajinkya Rahane on Day 3 of India vs England first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Root, who became the first in the history of cricket to score a double hundred in his 100th Test, took a terrific reflex catch of off-spinner Dom Bess’ delivery to prize out Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket.
Bess, who had his tail up after the huge wicket of India captain Virat Kohli in his previous over, tossed it up to Rahane in the 27th over of the Indian innings. Rahane jumped down the track and converted it into a full toss but didn’t quite play the cover drive with full force. What was worse, was the fact that it went in the air and Root who was standing at covers flew towards his left and grabbed a one-handed stunner.
Joe Root’s stunning catch meant, India were reduced to 73 for four in reply to England’s mammoth first innings total of 578 riding on Root’s 218-run innings.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s stunning catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane
Pacer Jofra Archer consolidated England's position, removing both openers. India suffered a second jolt when the young Shubman Gill (29, 28 balls, 5 fours) was brilliantly caught by veteran James Anderson at mid-on when he failed to keep the on-drive down.
Earlier, England posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings, losing the last two wickets in the morning session while adding 23 runs to the overnight score.
Dom Bess (34, 105 balls, 6 fours) was the first to go, trapped leg before by Jasprit Bumrah with one that angled in sharply.
No 10 Jack Leach (14 not out) and No.11 James Anderson (1) prolonged the England innings by five more overs before the latter was bowled when he failed to connect a slog-sweep off Ravichandran Ashwin.
