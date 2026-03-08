Two held in Ahmedabad for black-marketing India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final tickets

With the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand upcoming, the Ahmedabad police have arrested two individuals for allegedly black-marketing tickets for the high-stakes match. The T20 World Cup final is scheduled for Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. According to a PTI report, two suspicious individuals were searched after surveillance near Usmanpura. India's Sanju Samson plays a shot against New Zealand. (AP)

"Our team recovered eight match tickets from their possession. The duo had booked these tickets online in advance and were illegally selling them at three times the original price, demanding ₹10,000 per ticket from fans," the crime branch said.

Also Read: Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s great chance to complete golden circle; Gautam Gambhir’s wards scent tryst with history

All tickets were seized, and legal proceedings have been initiated against both individuals. The police are also conducting an investigation to check whether both individuals are part of a wider network.

Speaking to reporters, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said, "If any such activity comes to our attention, the police will file a case. We also have clear instructions from higher authorities to take immediate action against anyone involved in black marketing."

Going into the final, India is also the defending champion. Unlike the 2024 T20 World Cup final, India have a different captain in Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma stepped down as captain and retired from T20Is after the 2024 final, and so did Virat Kohli. The brand of cricket India plays under Suryakumar reflects Rohit's approach.

Speaking ahead of the match, Suryakumar said, "Sir, the shoes are mine only, but the footsteps were his."

"It was not difficult. The way he left things, I got to learn a lot from him when I was playing under him. I followed the same strategy, the same funda, going into the dressing room, along with the experience of Gautam [Gambhir] which was also very vital.

"I played a lot of cricket with Rohit, so I know how he worked. I tried to implement the same things, with a few thoughts of my own as well. It has worked really well, and hopefully it goes really well tomorrow also, and for many more years to come [smiles]", he added.