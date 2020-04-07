e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Two Indians in Shane Warne’s greatest ODI XI he has played against

Two Indians in Shane Warne’s greatest ODI XI he has played against

Shane Warne overlooked MS Dhoni and went ahead with Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara as the keeper of his side.

cricket Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Shane Warne
File photo of Shane Warne(Twitter)
         

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday picked his greatest ODI XI with players he has played against during the course of his career. He picked the XI during an Instagram Live session.

Warne’s teams included the traditional combination of six batsmen (including a keeper and a spin-bowling option) two seam-bowling all-rounder, a specialist spinner and two out and out fast bowlers.

Warne picked India’s Virender Sehwag and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya as the openers of his side. The other Indian in Wane’s XI was legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has the most runs in ODI cricket to his credit.

Warne named Brian Lara as his No.4 followed by England’s Kevin Pietersen at No.5. Warne overlooked MS Dhoni and went ahead with Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara as the keeper of his side.

Also Read | Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field

The legendary leg-spinner picked England’s Anrew Flintoff and Pakistan’s Wasim Akram as his two all-rounders.

The lone spinner in Warne’s side was New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori while Shoaib Akkhtar and Curtly were his fast bowlers.

Warne’s greatest World ODI XI: Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Daniel Vettori, Shoaib Akhtar, Curtly Ambrose.

“If you look at this side, this is pretty amazing,” Warne said on Instagram after naming his playing XI.

Warne played 194 ODIs for Australia and finished his career in the 50-over format with 293 wickets.

He was a crucial member of the Australian 1999 World Cup final squad as he took 20 wickets in the tournament.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request
Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
‘Horrific’, says activist as hundreds of lockdown-hit animals die in Pakistan
‘Horrific’, says activist as hundreds of lockdown-hit animals die in Pakistan
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Gavaskar reveals how Dhoni, Kohli’s ‘simple gestures’ created team spirit
Gavaskar reveals how Dhoni, Kohli’s ‘simple gestures’ created team spirit
The Fisker Ocean electric concept SUV could be the off-roader for the future
The Fisker Ocean electric concept SUV could be the off-roader for the future
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news