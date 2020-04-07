Two Indians in Shane Warne’s greatest ODI XI he has played against

cricket

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:23 IST

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday picked his greatest ODI XI with players he has played against during the course of his career. He picked the XI during an Instagram Live session.

Warne’s teams included the traditional combination of six batsmen (including a keeper and a spin-bowling option) two seam-bowling all-rounder, a specialist spinner and two out and out fast bowlers.

Warne picked India’s Virender Sehwag and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya as the openers of his side. The other Indian in Wane’s XI was legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has the most runs in ODI cricket to his credit.

Warne named Brian Lara as his No.4 followed by England’s Kevin Pietersen at No.5. Warne overlooked MS Dhoni and went ahead with Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara as the keeper of his side.

The legendary leg-spinner picked England’s Anrew Flintoff and Pakistan’s Wasim Akram as his two all-rounders.

The lone spinner in Warne’s side was New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori while Shoaib Akkhtar and Curtly were his fast bowlers.

Warne’s greatest World ODI XI: Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Daniel Vettori, Shoaib Akhtar, Curtly Ambrose.

“If you look at this side, this is pretty amazing,” Warne said on Instagram after naming his playing XI.

Warne played 194 ODIs for Australia and finished his career in the 50-over format with 293 wickets.

He was a crucial member of the Australian 1999 World Cup final squad as he took 20 wickets in the tournament.