U-19 World Cup: India roll into semis after beating Pakistan

New Delhi: A clinical India trounced a listless Pakistan by 58 runs to enter yet another semi-final of the under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo on Sunday. Indian players celebrate during their match against Pakistan. (ICC)

On a pitch that aided the slower bowlers and tested the aptitude of batters, the Pakistani line-up came unstuck, collapsing from 151/3 to 194 all out — the last eight wickets added just 43 runs — chasing 253 for victory in a virtual playoff.

The win means India will take on Afghanistan in the semi-finals while Australia will play traditional rivals England for a place in the final.

Kanishk Chouhan proved India’s trump card with a fine all-round performance. He first contributed a 29-ball 35 at No.8 and then suffocated the chase by conceding only 30 runs in 10 overs for the wicket of opener Hamza Zahoor.

Asked to bat after Pakistan won the toss, India managed 252 runs in their 50 overs with Vedant Trivedi top-scoring with a 98-ball 68. Vaibhav Suryavanshi started the innings in his usual cavalier manner, but once he fell in the eighth over, Pakistani bowlers managed to pull things back. From 47/1, it became 47/3 in the space of four balls and India found themselves in a hole. Trivedi then began the fightback with Vihaan Malhotra (21), the pair adding 62 runs.

While Pakistan failed to deliver the sucker punch after having India in trouble, credit is also due to the Indian lower order. India’s Nos 7-9, RS Ambrish (29), Kanishk Chouhan (35) and Khilan Patel (21) helped add 85 runs to swing the momentum their way.

Much like their bowlers, Pakistani batters began well but lost their way after the top order fell. As the pitch started to have variable bounce, India’s finger spinners took control.

Pakistan were in the hunt when Zahoor (42), Usman Khan (66) and skipper Farhan Yousaf (38) were at the crease. Zahoor and Usman put on 65 runs for the second wicket followed by a 63-run alliance between Usman and Yousaf, but once they departed, the chase meandered to its pale end.

Khilan Patel and skipper Ayush Mhatre took three wickets each as India applied the choke in the middle overs. Seven Pakistan batters failed to reach double figures, and none could score at run-a-ball. They needed to complete the chase in 33.3 overs to leapfrog India on net run rate and qualify for the semis. But they junked that pursuit pretty quickly and chose to go for the inconsequential win. In the end they got neither.

Brief scores: India 252 in 49.5 overs (V Trivedi 68, K Chouhan 35; A Subhan 3/33) vs Pakistan 194 in 46.2 overs (U Khan 66; K Patel 3/35, A Mhatre 3/21). India won by 58 runs.