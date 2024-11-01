Umpire summons Rohit Sharma after stubborn Sarfaraz Khan doesn't learn from his mistake, shows no guilt while fielding

The third and final Test between India and New Zealand is currently underway at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The first session saw Washington Sundar dismissing Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra as India kept a check on the proceedings. However, controversy erupted in the second session after on-field official Richard Illingworth issued a stern warning to India captain Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan. Richard Illingworth was seen speaking to both the players during the break between the overs. Rohit Sharma having an animated chat with the umpires. ((X Images) )

Sarfaraz Khan who was fielding at the short leg/silly point position, was seen regularly chatting with Daryl Mitchell and Will Young, and this seemingly irked both the batters. Sarfaraz Khan was seen chirping away when the bowler was coming onto bowl.

The incident happened before the start of the 32nd over. The umpires had enough of it and the on-field officials summoned both Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz. The umpires were seen having a serious conversation with the duo.

Virat Kohli also joined his teammates as Rohit Sharma led the animated discussions with the umpire. The commentators on broadcast suggested that Daryl Mitchell had complained to the umpire about Sarfaraz Khan’s chatter disturbing him while batting.

The entire matter came to an end with a fist bump between Rohit and Mitchell.

New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat first

In the ongoing third Test, it was New Zealand that won the toss and opted to bat first. India struck thrice in the first session. Akash Deep first removed Devon Conway and then Sundar struck to send Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra back to the hit.

Sundar went through the defence of both Latham and Rachin Ravindra. This is now the third consecutive time that Washington Sundar dismissed Rachin Ravindra.

India are playing for crucial WTC points in the Mumbai Test after losing the first two matches of the ongoing series. This is India's first home Test series loss in 12 years.

In order to make the WTC final, India now needs to win four out of their remaining six matches. After the series against New Zealand, India will travel to Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.