Explore
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi 37oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi370C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

    May 23, 2024 8:10 PM IST
    USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field in the 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024
    Key Events
    USA vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024
    USA vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024

    USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024. Match will start on 23 May 2024 at 08:30 PM
    Venue : Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas

    USA squad - Bangladesh squad -
    Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 23, 2024 8:10 PM IST

    USA vs Bangladesh Live Scores: USA Playing XI

    USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA (Playing XI) - Monank Patel (C/ WK), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor.

    May 23, 2024 8:10 PM IST

    USA vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

    USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (WK), Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

    May 23, 2024 8:10 PM IST

    USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update

    USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

    May 23, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024

    USA vs Bangladesh Match Details
    2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024 between USA and Bangladesh to be held at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes