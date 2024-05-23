USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
- 53 Mins agoUSA Playing XI
- 53 Mins agoBangladesh Playing XI
- 53 Mins agoToss Update
- 27 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024. Match will start on 23 May 2024 at 08:30 PM
Venue : Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas
USA squad -
Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
USA vs Bangladesh Live Scores: USA Playing XI
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA (Playing XI) - Monank Patel (C/ WK), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (WK), Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024
USA vs Bangladesh Match Details
2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024 between USA and Bangladesh to be held at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.