Uthappa drops F-bomb while praising Rajat Patidar's captaincy, makes big RCB prediction: ‘He’s doing it with panache’

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa heaped praise on Rajat Patidar's captaincy as he believed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a bright chance of ending the trophy drought. RCB are currently sitting at the top of the points table with two wins in as many matches. Patidar, who was retained by RCB, was elevated to the leadership role for the first time in the cash-rich league. The stylish batter looked calm and composed while leading the side against two former champions - Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajat Patidar has impressed many with his captaincy so far.(AFP)

RCB looked well-balanced on the field and produced clinical performances, with Patidar showing great signs as a skipper.

Uthappa was also highly impressed with Patidar's leadership and dropped an F-bomb while praising him.

“I have a feeling about RCB this year. I’ll tell you why, because of Rajat Patidar! His leadership in the last couple of games has been f*****g unbelievable! It has been so good!” Uthappa said on the The KimAppa show with cricket analyst Jarrod Kimber.

Uthappa, who has played for RCB in the past, said Patidar's proactiveness and calmness stood out in his captaincy.

“What I love about Patidar is proactiveness and the calmness in which he exercises his proactiveness. It’s so cool to see someone who’s leading a team for the first time on the IPL stage exercise the level of calm that he has exercised, right. He’s not reactive. He’s trusting the processes," he added.

“RCB have a greater chance of going beyond the playoffs”

The 2014 Orange Cap winner pointed out Patidar's brilliant move to bring Suyash Sharma into the attack in front of Andre Russell despite the rookie leggie not having the best of nights before that over. Suyash repaid his skipper's faith and castled Russell to break KKR's back.

“The fact that he bought Suyash Sharma back into the attack when when Andre Russell came into bat (in the RCB vs KKR game), when he knew that Suyash has already already given 40 runs in three overs. He said (to Suyash) ‘I picked you to get this guy out. Now get this guy out, I need you to do it for me!’ To exercise that level of faith in your first game as a captain when your bowler has gone away for 40 runs in three overs… tells you he has the character. For me that defines that Patidar has got character," he added.

Meanwhile, Patidar has also scored 85 runs in two matches, including a half-century against CSK. He has been batting aggressively while keeping the RCB batting line-up together, which Uthappa also acknowledged.

“Also the way he’s batting. He’s not taking pressure about being the captain. He’s going there and exercising his role as a batter which is to take the bowlers to the cleaners and be aggressive with them. He’s doing it with such panache. He’s doing it so, so well which is why I think that RCB have a greater chance of going beyond the playoffs this season," he concluded.