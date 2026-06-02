Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's England push gathers pace despite world-champion batting firepower: ‘He would make team better’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominated IPL 2026 with a season that will be remembered for years, underlining why he is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket. The 15-year-old amassed 776 runs at a strike rate of over 230, producing one breathtaking innings after another and emerging as the driving force behind Rajasthan Royals' campaign. Time and again, he shouldered the responsibility of anchoring and accelerating the innings, often rescuing the side from difficult situations while maintaining an astonishing scoring rate. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has slammed 776 runs in IPL 2026. (PTI)

His performances played a major role in RR reaching the playoffs, although their journey ended with a defeat to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 despite another outstanding knock from the teenage sensation. More than just the numbers, it was the composure and fearlessness he displayed in high-pressure matches that stood out throughout the season. Sooryavanshi has already become one of the faces of the IPL, with fans and experts alike marvelling at his talent. Following his performances in crucial knockout games, calls for an India debut have only grown louder.

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn believes Sooryavanshi has already shown enough to strengthen India's side, saying the teenage sensation would improve the team despite the fierce competition for opening spots in the reigning world champions' line-up. Reflecting on the youngster's remarkable IPL 2026 campaign, Finn admitted he would love to see Sooryavanshi feature for India during the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom.

"I would love to see him in an Indian shirt in the UK summer. The problem is India is the world champions, and it'll be an incredibly tough call on those opening the batting now. Yet, whoever he replaces, he would make the team better," Finn said on For the Love of Cricket YouTube channel.

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“Yorker is his Sooryavanshi's weakness” Finn was particularly impressed by how Sooryavanshi backed up the promise he had shown earlier, arguing that the teenager answered every question about his consistency in emphatic fashion.

"The question entering this season was if he could do it again and be consistent. The most staggering thing is that he struck at 236 across 700-plus runs against the best bowlers in the world. To sustain that for a full season as a 15-year-old is mind-blowing. He was the story of this IPL. And people say the yorker is his lone weakness. But that's so tough to execute with the new ball that if that's your only weakness, you would almost take that," he added.