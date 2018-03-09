Virat Kohli an eligible voter for Gorakhpur bypoll? Yes, says election voter slip

In major embarrassment for election officials, a voter slip showing Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as eligible voter for upcoming Gorakhpur bypoll went viral on social media.

Taking serious note of the matter, District Magistrate and chief election officer Rajeev Rautela ordered SDM Pankaj Srivastav and Tehseeldar of Sahjanwa, for a probe on the matter.

The matter has been brought to the notice of Election Commission (EC) by the DM, who told that many other anomalies were found in electoral roll.

Deputy election officer Prabhunath told reporters: “The issue is very serious. SDM Sahjanwa has been asked in to submit a report in two days. Appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty.”

As per reports, Booth Level Officer (BLO) Sunita Chaubey was handed over a bundle of voter slip to distribute it among voters on Thursday. She was shocked to see the voter slip carrying Kohli’s picture and his name.

She even tried to search a voter with the name and when she failed to find any, she handed it over to local corporator, who brought it to the notice of DM.

The slips shows Virat as voter of Vidhan Sabha Sahjanwa, with voter number 822, while electoral list carrying his pictures shows mentions his ID as RSV 2231801. The polling booth as mentioned in slip is at Primary school, Luchui, Sahjanwa.