Virat Kohli, Indian cricket captain, roped in by Uber as brand ambassador

Cab hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has it has roped in Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, as its brand ambassador in India.

“Uber India’s association with Virat Kohli will lay the foundation for a host of brand-led interventions in 2018. Besides being the face of the brand, Virat will be actively involved in a series of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by Uber India,” the company said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.

This is the first time the company has announced a brand ambassador in the Asia Pacific region.

Last month, it had named footballer Mohamed Salah as the brand ambassador for the Egypt market.

“In Virat, we’ve found a partner who reflects the drive we share with everyday India, while embodying our commitment to serving the country,” Uber India and South Asia President Amit Jain said.

India is a key market for Uber, which is locked in an intense battle for market leadership with homegrown player, Ola.

One of the world’s most valued startups, Uber has pumped in millions of dollars in the Indian market towards product building as well as rider and driver incentives among other initiatives.

Commenting on his association with Uber, Kohli said it is great to see how Uber is using technology to revolutionise the way people move around cities and is empowering millions by creating economic opportunities.