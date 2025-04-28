Virat Kohli angrily storms at KL Rahul during RCB chase, heated exchange erupts as real reason behind spat revealed

The IPL 2025 season delivered another high-voltage moment on Sunday when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were caught in a heated exchange during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s clash against Delhi Capitals. The fiery moment, captured on video and blazing across social media, occurred during RCB’s innings, with Kohli batting and Rahul keeping wickets. Though the actual cause of the confrontation remained unclear in the real-time footage, former India spinner Piyush Chawla decoded why the two India teammates had a heated chat. Virat Kohli confronts KL Rahul during RCB's chase against DC on Sunday(X)

According to Chawla, who spoke about the incident following RCB's win, Kohli seemed unhappy with DC taking significant time setting up the field and complained about it to Rahul. The wicketkeeper, in turn, was left agitated by Kohli's words, stating that it would be counterproductive for his side to use up time for fielding placements due to potential slow over-rate penalties.

Watch:

While the on-field tension between Kohli and Rahul turned heads, the night belonged to all-rounder Krunal Pandya. Producing a masterful knock under pressure, Krunal smashed an unbeaten 73 off 47 balls – his first IPL half-century since 2016 – to power RCB to a six-wicket victory.

Chasing a modest 163 on a tricky surface, RCB stumbled early at 26/3, but the partnership between Krunal and Kohli turned the tide.

The duo stitched together a game-defining 119-run stand off 84 balls, steadying the ship with a mix of composure and clean hitting. Kohli played the anchor role to perfection, compiling a measured 51 off 47 deliveries. His trademark straight drive off Mitchell Starc was a particular highlight, but Kohli couldn't finish the run-chase, falling in the 18th over when RCB required only 18 more runs to win.

The blow didn't hurt RCB, though, as Tim David wrapped up the chase with his power-hitting, smashing a quickfire 19* off just 5 deliveries to finish the game in the next over.

Earlier in the match, RCB’s bowlers laid the platform by choking Delhi Capitals in the middle overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/33) and the spinners applied relentless pressure, restricting DC to a modest 162/8. Despite the defeat, however, DC remain firmly in the playoff hunt, having lost just three of their nine games. RCB, meanwhile, surged to the top of the points table with their seventh win in ten matches, extending their unbeaten record away from home.