Virat Kohli taunts KL Rahul, recreates viral 'This is my ground' celebration after RCB win; DC star's reaction follows

Even as a fiery Virat Kohli celebration was speculated at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, in response to what KL Rahul had pulled off at the Chinnaswamy earlier this month, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru just went about with his business, scored another half-century and helped his team go top of the points table. But he did have a response to Rahul's viral act. Virat Kohli recreated KL Rahul's viral celebration

When Delhi beat RCB earlier this month in Bengaluru, Rahul, having scored an unbeaten 93, celebrated wildly on the pitch after the victory with a 'This is my ground' gesture. On Sunday, after RCB avenged the loss, Kohli walked up to Rahul after the end of the game and recreated the act as Rahul quickly pointed towards the 'Virat Kohli Pavilion' in the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The two Indian teammates then hugged each other and shared a laugh.

The moment also came as a sigh of relief for viewers, who saw the two in a heated conversation only a few moments back during the match.

Kohli, Krunal Pandya help RCB win

RCB continued their impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, securing their seventh win with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC). Six of those wins came away from home, the most any IPL team has managed in a single edition of the tournament. The win also propelled RCB to the top of the points table.

Kohli scored a well-composed 47-ball 51 in the RCB's chase of 163, and stitched a crucial 119-run partnership with Krunal Pandya. The all-rounder was the star of the night, remaining unbeaten on 73 from 47 deliveries, with five fours and four sixes as RCB chased down the target with nine balls to spare. It was Krunal's first fifty since 2016.

RCB, who now stand on the brink of making the playoffs again, will next face the Chennai Super Kings at home.