Virat Kohli did the right thing by dropping you from World Cup: Fans lambast Ambati Rayudu for ill-timed tweet

As tensions between India and Pakistan rise, Ambati Rayudu's take on the entire matter has sent the internet into a total meltdown. The former India cricketer, who is part of the IPL 2025 commentary panel, posted something on X that has left fans angry and asking for his removal from the list. File photo of Ambati Rayudu(IML)

Rayudu, who is not exactly a favourite among fans, who claim he is biased when it comes to MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings, stirred a major controversy on Thursday evening, when he wrote, "An eye for an eye makes the world blind," after Pakistan launched a missile drone attack on several Indian cities including Jalandhar, Pathankot, Jammu and more.

Fans posted memes and even went to the extent of stating that Virat Kohli did the right thing by not taking him to the ODI World Cup in 2019.

After Rayudu was severely criticised for his one-liner, Rayudu put out an explanation, saying: “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.” Let’s remember — this isn’t a call for weakness, but a reminder of wisdom. Justice must stand firm, but never lose sight of humanity. We can love our nation fiercely and still hold compassion in our hearts. Patriotism and peace can walk hand in hand," he wrote on X.

The former cricketer, who represented India in 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is, scoring more than 1700 runs, added another tweet showing his gratitude for the Indian armed forces after receiving severe backlash for his tweet on Thursday.

In moments like these, we stand united not in fear, but in resolve. I feel immense gratitude to our Indian Army who are the real heroes who carry the weight of a nation with unmatched courage, discipline, and selflessness🙏🏻Your sacrifices don't go unnoticed. Your bravery is what keeps the tricolour flying high and our borders safe. May your strength always lead us to safety, and may your service continue to pave the way for a more peaceful tomorrow.

Rayudu put out another post on Friday afternoon even as escalation between India and Pakistan's armed forced continued. "I can’t even comprehend what our families at the borders are going through right now. I stand with my people and I empathise with the families at the borders. India stands united not in hate, but in unwavering belief that justice must prevail. We are a nation that cherishes peace, but not at the cost of our security or dignity. May this moment lead us not only to Justice, but also hope that this ordeal will end soon for our families at the border," he wrote.

India's sporting icons, including Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, came out in strong support of the country's armed forces for their strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, hailing them as "the soul of our nation."

India on Thursday night swiftly thwarted Pakistan's attempts to strike its military bases with drones and missiles including in Jammu and Pathankot after foiling similar bids at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country, as tension soared between the two neighbours amid fears of a larger conflict.