Virat Kohli hasn’t missed a beat as he undergoes first training session in 2 months on arrival at RCB camp

Virat Kohli will be back to playing top level cricket for the first time since January this year when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take the field at the Chepauk Stadium to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener on March 22. Kohli missed India's five-match Test series against England, later revealing that his wife Anushka Sharma had given birth to their second child. Virat Kohli will be monitored by Indian selectors during the IPL(PTI)

Kohli could be seen joining captain Faf du Plessis and the rest of the RCB squad at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru for a training session on Monday. In videos posted by fans on social media, the former captain can be seen taking part in catching drills and a game of football. He also could be seen interacting with Du Plessis on numerous ocassions.

Kohli's performances in the league will be keenly watched by the Indian selectors, with the T20 World Cup coming closely on the heels of the 2024 IPL. There have been rumours of selectors pondering over dropping Kohli from the squad for the tournament. RCB, who have never won the IPL, begin their campaign against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday. Kohli hadn't played T20Is for India throughout 2023. He played his first international game in the format since the T20 World Cup in 2022 agaisnt Afghanistan on January 14 this year. Kohli didn't make much of a mark in the two matches, scoring 29 off 16 in the first and then being dismissed for a golden duck in the second.

Kohli was seen speaking to RCB women's captain Smriti Mandhana via a video call soon after they won the 2024 WPL final against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He will also be present at RCB Unbox - an event organised by the franchise to launch their IPL campaign, where they will also facilitate the Mandhana and her WPL title-winning team.