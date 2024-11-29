'Virat Kohli is going to captain': After AB de Villiers, Ravichandran Ashwin predicts RCB skipper
Ravichandran Ashwin feels Virat Kohli is going to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2025.
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was recently picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, feels Virat Kohli is going to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming edition of the tournament. While analysing RCB's auction, Ashwin said that the franchise haven't gone with any other leadership option, hence he does not see anyone else other than Virat leading the team, who are searching for the elusive IPL title win.
Earlier, former South Africa and RCB batter AB de Villiers had also predicted that Virat Kohli is going to lead the franchise next year. Virat Kohli had previously stepped down as the RCB captain after the 2021 season.
“In all likelihood, I think Virat Kohli is going to captain that side. That's the feeling I get because they haven't gone for a captain. Unless and until they are going to go with somebody else. I don't see anyone other than Virat as captain,” Ashwin said on a video posted on his official YouTube handle.
RCB had a ‘great auction’
Ashwin also hailed RCB's auction strategy, saying the franchise was very measured in its approach, and it can be seen in their buys. In the two-day event in Jeddah, RCB managed to acquire players like Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma.
The franchise did not exercise their right-to-match card option for the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks.
“I actually personally think they had a terrific auction. They balanced it and waited it out. Many teams came into this auction with many crores in their purses. They came blazing right in the front but RCB played the waiting game even though they had a lot of money. Who do I need? They are the ones I need. My overall team is important. My 12 or 14 is important,” said Ashwin.
“What will work in our conditions? I want that sort of a side. I need that team. Even though I have RTMs, I am not going to use them. I will end up picking who I want. I will follow the strategy till the end,” he added.
If you look at RCB's squad, there are not many leadership options. However during the auction, RCB management had clearly stated that they have not taken any decision when it comes to leadership.
“Virat is a central figure, he is a senior member of the team. But we haven't made any decision when it comes to captaincy. We will decide later on,” said Mo Bobat, RCB's Director of Cricket.
RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel.