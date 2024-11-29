'Virat Kohli is going to captain': After AB de Villiers, Ravichandran Ashwin predicts RCB skipper

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was recently picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, feels Virat Kohli is going to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming edition of the tournament. While analysing RCB's auction, Ashwin said that the franchise haven't gone with any other leadership option, hence he does not see anyone else other than Virat leading the team, who are searching for the elusive IPL title win. Ashwin says Virat Kohli is going to captain RCB in IPL 2025 (PTI)

Earlier, former South Africa and RCB batter AB de Villiers had also predicted that Virat Kohli is going to lead the franchise next year. Virat Kohli had previously stepped down as the RCB captain after the 2021 season.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

“In all likelihood, I think Virat Kohli is going to captain that side. That's the feeling I get because they haven't gone for a captain. Unless and until they are going to go with somebody else. I don't see anyone other than Virat as captain,” Ashwin said on a video posted on his official YouTube handle.

RCB had a ‘great auction’

Ashwin also hailed RCB's auction strategy, saying the franchise was very measured in its approach, and it can be seen in their buys. In the two-day event in Jeddah, RCB managed to acquire players like Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma.

The franchise did not exercise their right-to-match card option for the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks.

“I actually personally think they had a terrific auction. They balanced it and waited it out. Many teams came into this auction with many crores in their purses. They came blazing right in the front but RCB played the waiting game even though they had a lot of money. Who do I need? They are the ones I need. My overall team is important. My 12 or 14 is important,” said Ashwin.

“What will work in our conditions? I want that sort of a side. I need that team. Even though I have RTMs, I am not going to use them. I will end up picking who I want. I will follow the strategy till the end,” he added.

If you look at RCB's squad, there are not many leadership options. However during the auction, RCB management had clearly stated that they have not taken any decision when it comes to leadership.

“Virat is a central figure, he is a senior member of the team. But we haven't made any decision when it comes to captaincy. We will decide later on,” said Mo Bobat, RCB's Director of Cricket.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel.