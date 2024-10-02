Virat Kohli plays 'Lassi Shot', Anushka Sharma’s bizarre rules leave him stumped as couple face off in a game of cricket

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen teaming up to play cricket in an advertisement, as the duo made a rare on-screen appearance together. The ad centred around a fun and unconventional cricket match, where Anushka and Kohli took turns to bat as the former continued to devise bizarre rules for each passing delivery. Virat Kohli looks on as Anushka Sharma reads out the rules(Instagram)

Anushka's improvised guidelines, such as "If you miss a ball three times, you're out" and "If you get angry, you're out," added to the humour as Kohli played along with these quirky directives.

As Kohli prepared to bat, Anushka quickly chipped in with a rule quite popular in gully cricket, stating "jiska bat, vo pehle batting karega" (the person who owns the bat bats first). She referred to another rule in street cricket when Kohli bowled her out on the first ball, stating that the first ball is “always a trial ball.”

When Kohli played a massive hit on the first ball from Anushka, the latter asked him to fetch the ball, adding another rule: “Jisne shot maara, ball vo lekar aayega (Whoever hit the shot will bring the ball).”

The ad, released on Instagram, immediately drew a heartwarming response from fans, many of whom praised the couple's chemistry.

Watch the video here

Kohli was part of Team India's brilliant 2-0 clean-sweep win over Bangladesh, and played a key role with the bat in the side's victory in the second Test. After a poor outing on his return to Test cricket in the first match of the series in Chennai, Kohli turned up the heat in Kanpur. Adhering to the team's requirements of playing aggressive cricket on Day 4 (two days of the Test were washed out, forcing the hosts to play attacking cricket to force a result), Kohli fell only three runs short of his half-century, scoring 47 off just 35 balls.

In the second innings, he remained unbeaten on 29 off 37 deliveries as India chased down a 95-run target on the final day of the Test, thus clinching a series win.

The win helped India solidify their position at the top of the World Test Championship table. Kohli will next be seen in action in the Test series against New Zealand, which begins October 16.