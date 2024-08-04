Virat Kohli's controversial LBW reversal sparks outrage; Perera throws helmet, Jayasuriya in animated chat with umpire

Controversy erupted during the second ODI when Virat Kohli survived a close call during India's 241-run chase. In a dramatic turn of events, Kohli successfully overturned an lbw decision against Akila Dananjaya, leading to a wave of disbelief and frustration among the Sri Lankan players. Virat Kohli survived thanks to an inside edge(X)

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the chase when Dananjaya's well-pitched off-break spun in sharply, beating Kohli's inside edge as he attempted to work the ball into the leg side from the back foot. Initially adjudged lbw, Kohli opted for a review. The UltraEdge took a moment to load, eventually revealing a spike when the ball was close to the bat.

This was enough evidence for TV umpire Joel Wilson to overturn the on-field decision, much to Kohli's satisfaction, who smiled as the call was reversed.

The decision, however, did not sit well with the Sri Lankan team. Wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, in a display of frustration, removed his helmet and threw it to the ground, while Asalanka voiced his displeasure to umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri.

Even Sri Lankan coach Sanath Jayasuriya descended from the dressing room to discuss the decision with the reserve umpire. The Sri Lankan players continued to debate the decision-making process, clearly unsettled by the reversal that allowed Kohli to continue his innings.

However, Kohli couldn't make the most of the reprieve, as he was dismissed four overs later when Jeffrey Vandersay – the spinner who replaced the injured Wanindu Hasaranga after the first ODI – outfoxed the batting stalwart. He bowled a flipper, and while Kohli leaned forward to defend, he missed the ball with the impact in front of the middle stump.

The Indian batter did walk up to his partner, Axar Patel, to discuss whether it warranted a review, who wasn't too keen.

Vandersay troubled the Indian batters since he was introduced into the attack, dismissing the dangerous Rohit Sharma on 64 before removing his deputy, Shubman Gill on 35. The spinner, then, outfoxed Shivam Dube with a delivery that spun sharply into the left-hander before dismissing Kohli.