Wasim Akram hands out special request to Jasprit Bumrah's teammate after India claim World Cup: ‘He should be focusing…’

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has handed out a special request to Jasprit Bumrah's teammate after India were crowned champions of the world on Saturday. Ending India's long wait for an ICC title in marquee tournaments, skipper Rohit Sharma guided Team India to a historic win in the final as the Asian giants outclassed South Africa by seven runs. The Virat Kohli-starrer side remained undefeated in the entire tournament.

After India's World Cup triumph, the International Cricket Council picked six Indian players for the Team of the Tournament. The ICC XI featured Indian skipper Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Named the Player of the Tournament, pacer Bumrah was assisted by his partner-in-crime Arshdeep throughout the tournament.

'I hope he has Test cricket on his mind'

Talking about the Indian pacer, fast-bowling great Akram urged Arshdeep to focus on playing longer formats of the game. "Very impressive, very talented. He should be focusing on four-day cricket too because he has swing and pace. He swings the ball both ways and the new ball comes in decently. I think he has got the potential to be a regular bowler for India. I hope he has Test cricket on his mind because you will make money in T20s and you will make your name for one year in T20s," Akram told Sportskeeda.

Arshdeep upstages Bumrah

The Indian speedster finished ahead of Bumrah in the leading wicket-takers standings of the T20 World Cup. India pacer Arshdeep was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ICC event. The Team India fast bowler picked up 17 wickets in the recently concluded edition of the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep also scripted history by recording the best-ever figures by an Indian at the T20 World Cup. Registering the best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups, Arshdeep bagged four wickets and leaked 9 runs against the USA.

‘No doubt, he has got the potential’: Wasim rates India star

During the interaction, the former Pakistan skipper was also asked to rate Arshdeep's performance. "If you have to leave a legacy, you have to think about long-format cricket. People should be talking about you even 10-20 years after your retirement that no such bowler came in cricket history. These young bowlers should have that kind of mindset. No doubt, he has got the potential. I would give him eight," Akram added.