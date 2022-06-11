Watch: Daryl Mitchell's six lands inside fan's beer glass, NZ team buy a new pint

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is in terrific form at moment. After scoring a century in the first Test against England at Lord's, the right-hander again mixed caution with aggression to help himself into another fine fifty on Day 1 of the second Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Mitchell played many attractive strokes during the course of his innings but there was one shot of his that only earned him six runs but also left everyone including the commentators in splits.

In the 56th over of the New Zealand innings, Mitchell took a couple of steps toward the bowler Jack Leach and hit the left-arm bowler for a straight six. As astonishing as it may sound but the ball landed inside the beer glass of a female fan sitting in the stands.

"It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with the straight six.

Watch Video : Daryl Mitchell hits a six into crowd's beer glass

What a shot from Daryl Mitchell - hopefully he'll get the guy another pint...#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/uDm7cu3RrN — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) June 10, 2022

Slow motion television repeats clearly showed the splashdown.

Nearby England seamer Matthew Potts signalled from the boundary to his teammates what had happened, mimicking a glass and raising an imaginary pint.

"Come on Jack, keep him quiet. This is costing people a fortune in beer in the stands," quipped former England spin bowler Phil Tufnell on the BBC commentary.

The Twitter feed of England's Barmy Army supporters' club said the Black Caps had bought the fan a replacement pint.

Susan - the lady earlier who Daryl Mitchell’s pint hit - has been given a replacement by the Kiwi team 👏👏👏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/53ig2R5cML — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 10, 2022

“Susan - the lady earlier who Daryl Mitchell’s pint hit - has been given a replacement by the Kiwi team,” they tweeted.

Mitchell remained on 81 as New Zealand cruised to 318-4 from 87 overs at the end of the opening day.

Needing a win to level the three-match series after a stinging five wicket defeat at Lord's last weekend, and without captain and leading batsman Kane Williamson, the Black Caps started by losing the toss and being put in to bat.

The absence of Williamson, in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the match, proved less of a setback than expected as the visitors reached 108-2 at lunch and 195-4 at tea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON