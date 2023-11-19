close_game
News / Cricket / Watch: Man wearing 'Stop Bombing Palestine' shirt breaches security in IND vs AUS World Cup final, attempts to hug Kohli

Watch: Man wearing 'Stop Bombing Palestine' shirt breaches security in IND vs AUS World Cup final, attempts to hug Kohli

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 19, 2023 03:52 PM IST

A protestor condemning Israel's bombing in Gaza breached security and ran the length of the field during the 2023 World Cup final.

A sea of blue engulfed the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, where a high-stakes clash between India and Australia in the 2023 World Cup final took place; the 130,000-seater stadium was brimming with passionate fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere for the marquee encounter. However, amidst the tightly-secured event, the match witnessed an unusual disruption as an intruder managed to invade the pitch following the 14th over of the Indian batting innings.

A Free Palestine protestor invades the pitch and puts his arm on the shoulder of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final(AP)
A Free Palestine protestor invades the pitch and puts his arm on the shoulder of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final(AP)

There was no mention of the incident during the on-air commentary but it was shown on live broadcast; the intruder, a man, ran through the field wearing a shirt that said, ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’, in reference to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The man came close to India's star batter Virat Kohli and also attempted to hug the batter.

The incident led to a slight delay in the proceedings as the security officials eventually caught hold of the intruder and took him away from the playing area.

Watch:

Last month, Hamas-led Palestinian militants launched an invasion of southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, targeting Israeli military bases, civilian population centers, and a music festival near Re'im. Some countries described the attack as an act of terror, while others placed the responsibility on Israel.

After clearing Hamas militants, the Israeli military retaliated with an extensive aerial bombardment campaign, dropping thousands of bombs on Gazan targets over six days, and imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, followed by a large-scale ground invasion of Gaza. Many have since protested Israel's bombardment of the Gaza city, where civilian population has been severely impacted.

The final eventually resumed after the intruder was taken out of the field, as Kohli, alongside KL Rahul, attempted at steering a rebuild in India's innings after quick wickets of Rohit Sharma (47) and Shreyas Iyer (4). Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bowl in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill was the first to depart as he scored 4 off 7 balls.

India are chasing a third World Cup title, while Australia will look to clinch a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy on Sunday.

