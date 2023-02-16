Watch: Prithvi Shaw lands in fresh controversy after video of alleged scuffle with fan rocks the internet

In a shocking turn of events, Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has courted fresh controversy after a viral video of the star cricketer rocked the cricket fraternity on Thursday. The Indian opener was reportedly attacked by fans after the Delhi Capitals (DC) star refused to take selfies with two people at an undisclosed location. In a viral video shared on social media, DC opener Shaw can be seen engaged in a heated argument with a female.

In the aftermath of the unfortunate incident, the local police has reportedly registered a case against the miscreants. According to news agency ANI, the Oshiwara Police has registered a case against 8 people over an alleged attack on the car of Shaw's friend after the Indian cricketer refused to take a selfie for the second time with the group of fans. Multiple videos of the alleged scuffle involving Indian cricketer Shaw and a fan have also surfaced on Twitter.

One of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket, Shaw played an instrumental role in Indian Oil's win over Mumbai Customs in the 17th edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup match at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. Shaw played a quick-fire knock of 42 while Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with an impressive 31-run knock as Indian Oil chased down a target of 195 to hand Mumbai Customs a three-wicket defeat at the DY Patil Stadium.

Earlier, youngster Shaw had made his return to the Indian white-ball side for the T20I series against New Zealand. However, the explosive batter failed to record a single appearance for Team India in the three-match series between Hardik Pandya's men and the Black Caps. Shaw was overlooked by the Indian think as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan opened for India in the T20I series. Opener Shaw has played 5 Tests, 6 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and a single T20I for Team India.

