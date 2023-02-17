Watch: Stokes, Anderson in disbelief as Blundell and Kuggeleijn commit a blunder and fail to take Broad's catch

Currently leading against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test match, England had an early scare in their second innings on Day 2, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. In the 14th over of England's second innings, Stuart Broad almost lost his wicket in the final delivery but Lady Luck was on his side as the home side were caught ball-watching much to the amusement of Ben Stokes.

In the final delivery of the 14th over, Broad, who donned the nightwatchman role, received a short delivery from Scott Kuggeleijn from round the wicket. The 36-year-old skipped down the track to heave the delivery away, but instead lobed up off the top edge. Kuggeleijn and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell converged for the dismissal, but stopped amid miscommunication and neither went for the catch, as the ball fell right between them. During the moment, cameras also caught the reaction of Stokes and James Anderson, who were sitting in the England dugout, and the duo were left completely flabbergasted.

Initially, England declared after posting 325 for nine, courtesy of fine knocks from Ben Duckett and Harry Brook. Duckett slammed 84 runs off 68 balls, packed with 14 fours. Meanwhile, Brook clattered 89 runs off 81 deliveries, including 15 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Neil Wagner was in good form and bagged a four-wicket haul, with Tim Southee and Kuggeleijn taking two wickets each respectively.

In response, Blundell hammered a magnificent century as New Zealand were bowled out for 306. The wicketkeeper-batter registered 138 runs off 181 balls, alongwith 19 fours and a six. For England's bowling department, Ollie Robinson took four wickets and Anderson bagged three dismissals. England began their second innings on a positive note, but openers Zak Crawley and Duckett eventually lost their wickets, adding 28 and 25 runs respectively.

