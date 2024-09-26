Kanpur: India defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test at Chennai even before the lunch of the fourth day of the match but given that KL Rahul was picked ahead of Sarfaraz Khan, he would have certainly hoped to make more of his opportunities. KL Rahul (left) with India head coach Gautam Gambhir. (PTI)

His return to the Test cricket almost after seven months saw him score 16 and an unbeaten 22 his two stints at the wicket during the first Test but they weren’t the most confident of knocks and he will have the chance to build on that in Kanpur.

At this point, ahead of the second Test, starting Friday, Rahul has the support of the Team India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who remains optimistic about the experienced batter’s form.

“We all know the kind of player Rahul is,” Nayar said on Thursday. “He has the experience and the talent, but every cricketer goes through phases where things don’t click. It’s during these times that our role as a coaching team becomes vital—to help him grow, to find that spark again.”

“When you are playing for India, inspiration is not something you need. Sometimes it is just direction, and I feel Rahul is having spent a little time with him in the last few days. He is someone who understands his game very well. Yes, there are times where a player sort of is finding his feet. I feel in South Africa, he played tremendous knocks for India when he was there,” said Nayar.

Showing further confidence in Rahul, Nayar said that the batter would soon find his form.

“We are very hopeful of the kind of combination that Gautam has had, and I have had with him that hopefully we can have a turnaround in KL as well. These things sometimes take time. But I feel the way he is batting, even in the last game, I know we did not end up giving him much of a shot in the second innings,” he said, adding, “But the way he was batting in the second innings is the kind of cricket we are expecting and hoping for him. And I am pretty sure going forward you will see the expectations and the performances that you have from him.”

Nayar also spoke about the leadership structure within the team, highlighting the next generation of potential captains, including Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

“We’ve got ideal captains in the making with players like Shubman and Rishabh. Their cricketing minds have matured beyond their years. We don’t need a designated vice-captain when the younger players are developing these leadership qualities so quickly,” Nayar explained.

“And with the likes of Virat, Rohit in the dressing room, I think it just speeds up that process wherein you’re learning a lot faster. So, I feel our future and all the youngsters, all the seniors that we’ve created,” said Nayar.

Shakib retires

Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan announced his T20I retirement on Thursday, ahead of his team’s second Test against India here.

The veteran cricketer has appeared in every edition of the T20 World Cup since 2007 and ended the 2024 edition as the tournament’s all-time highest wicket-taker. Speaking to reporters ahead of the second Test, Shakib also laid out his plans for the Test and ODI formats.

The 37-year-old all-rounder also said that he hopes to play his final Test for Bangladesh in Mirpur against South Africa.