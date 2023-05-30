‘We will go with the BCCI’: SLC official makes big announcement on Asia Cup controversy

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) made a big announcement concerning the upcoming Asia Cup, stating that the country is prepared to host the continental event if they are allotted to conduct it in the island nation. The development comes days before the ACC meeting, where a decision is likely to be taken on the same. India skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan captain Babar Azam pose with the Asia Cup trophy(REUTERS/File)

Asia Cup at the moment is scheduled to be played in Pakistan, however, BCCI has made it clear that India won't be travelling to the neighbouring country, citing security concern. BCCI's stance has received immense criticism from PCB and their ex-cricketers, who have also threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India after the Asia Cup.

As per reports, PCB also suggested a hybrid model where India can play their matches at a neutral venue, while the rest of the tournament be held in Pakistan. However, BCCI have demanded the tournament to be moved entirely to a neutral venue.

Amidst the ongoing tussle, a a top SLC official on Monday confirmed Cricbuzz that "the SLC is prepared to host the Asia Cup at a short notice. The decision now is up to the ACC."

"We will go with the BCCI," the official added.

The report further mentioned that PCB are not finding any support from the other ACC members.

Last week we had reported that SLC president Shammi Silva will be on a visit to India for the IPL play-offs and the final, where he will also hold talks with BCCI officials on the Asia Cup controversy.

Meanwhile, senior ICC officials have travelled to Pakistan to secure the country's participation in this year's 50-overs World Cup in India.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the chairman of Asian Cricket Council, is likely to reveal the Asia Cup dates and venue this week. Dates and venues for the World Cup, to be played in October-November, will be announced after the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London from June 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON