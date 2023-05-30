Watch: MS Dhoni ends rift reports with one-of-a-kind gesture for Ravindra Jadeja; CSK star dedicates win to MSD

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their supreme run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the franchise lifted their fifth IPL title at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. As mentioned by Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya earlier at toss, the contest was a run fest and everyone made vital contributions with the bat. However, it was Ravindra Jadeja, who held on to his nerves and drove his side to a spectacular win in his home state. Ravindra Jadeja hugs MS Dhoni after CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL final(Twitter/ChennaiIPL)

With 10 required off the final two balls, Jadeja connected a yorker by Mohit Sharma, sending the ball over long-on. The all-rounder then guided a low fulltoss, drifting down the leg, past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary as the entire arena broke into loud celebrations.

Right after Jadeja's match-winning effort, the all-rounder also shared a special moment with his skipper MS Dhoni, a snap of which was shared by Chennai Super Kings on social media.

The two CSK stalwarts shared a hug and MS even lifted Jadeja, displaying the mutual admiration they share for each other. Not just the hug, Jadeja later also dedicated the win to his captain, who many believe could announce his retirement in the upcoming months.

“Feels amazing, winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I'm from Gujarat, and it's a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night, I'd like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I'd like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni," the all-rounder noted as he spoke to the official broadcasters after the match.

Jadeja's effort that led CSK to yet another IPL crown, however, comes at a time when he faced massive backlash from the fans. It started with cryptic posts much before CSK qualified for the playoffs but things got evident when he was named as the “MVP” after his powerful show in Qualifier 1 against the same opponent.

“Upstox knows but..some fans don’t,” tweeted Jadeja after he was awarded ₹1 lakh for his all-round show in Qualifier 1. His reaction came as a response to fans chanting out or single every time he walked out to bat mainly due to their love for MS.

"I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy," Jadeja said during one of the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Jadeja scalped a wicket and scored an unbeaten 15 off 6 balls in the finale. He finished the season with 190 runs from 16 outings and accounted for 20 wickets, the second-highest among CSK bowlers.

