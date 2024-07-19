Why was T20I captain Suryakumar not picked for SL ODIs? How did Riyan Parag find place in both squads? Full details
Suryakumar Yadav missed out on a spot in the ODI squad, but Riyan Parag was included in both rosters.
India's tour of Sri Lanka begins on July 27 and will consist of three T20Is, followed by a three-match ODI series. For the upcoming tour, the BCCI selection committee decided to make some big surprises in the squad roster, especially with Suryakumar Yadav replacing Hardik Pandya as T20I skipper.
Suryakumar has really struggled in ODIs, and it was perfectly visible during the 50-over World Cup last year. Suryakumar has played in 37 ODis, averaging only 25.76, and has struggled vs pace in ODIs. There are only six ODIs left before the Champions Trophy and the selectors have decided to focus their attention towards other alternatives.
Earlier, a BCCI official told Hindustan Times, "Although Gambhir did not directly pitch for Surya in the call, he made it amply clear that he would want to work with a captain whose workload does not become a stumbling block. Agarkar was clear with his views."
Like Suryakumar, Hardik has also been snubbed from the ODI squad. India don't have a replacement for Hardik, but as the Champions Trophy is in Pakistan, they are concentrating at Axar Patel and Washington Sundar to fulfill the bowling all-rounder role.
Meanwhile, opener Shubman Gill has been appointed as vice-captain for both ODIs and T20Is, making him a future captain candidate. Ravindra Jadeja has already retired from T20Is, and could also quit ODIs soon. Due to Axar Patel's form, he has begun to lose his place in the team. With Sundar also coming through, we could see Jadeja drift away from the limelight.
Riyan Parag has been included in both squads. He bats at no. 5 in domestic cricket and has been consistent in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Parag's adaptable role has given him a shot to be included in the lower-order slot. When Gambhir was at LSG, Ravi Bishnoi was one of his first signing, and could play a big role soon.
