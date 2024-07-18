Team India gets new vice-captain for ODIs and T20Is as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma kickstart Gambhir era in Sri Lanka
Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee have picked a new vice-captain for ODIs and T20Is series against Sri Lanka.
The wait is finally over as India confirmed its squads for the upcoming T20I and One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Embracing a new era under head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked star-studded squads for the twin white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Batting icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are headlining India's ODI roster for the Sri Lanka series.
The upcoming white-ball series between the Asian heavyweights will be Gambhir's first assignment as the head coach of the Men In Blue. After architecting Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) third Indian Premier League (IPL) crown in the 2024 season, Gambhir parted ways with the reigning champions to take over the coaching reins from Rahul Dravid. Kickstarting a tough transition period in Indian cricket after a successful T20 World Cup, coach Gambhir and national selectors have picked Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I captain of the Men In Blue.
ALSO READ: India squad announcement vs Sri Lanka live updates: Surya new T20I captain; Rohit, Kohli in ODI side; Iyer-Rahul return
Shubman Gill becomes India's new vice-captain
Interestingly, head coach Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee have also named a new vice-captain for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Former world no.1 batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the twin series against the former world champions. Gill captained the second-string side in the recently concluded series between India and Zimbabwe. Under Gill's leadership, the VVS Laxman-coached Indian side recorded a 4-1 win over Zimbabwe.
T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.
ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
