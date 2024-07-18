India squad announcement vs Sri Lanka 2024 live updates: Hardik Pandya vs Suryakumar Yadav debate to be settled

India squad announcement vs Sri Lanka 2024 live updates: The selection meeting for deciding India's squad for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka was postponed by a day to Thursday. The players leave for Sri Lanka on July 22 with the tour starting with a three-match T20I series on July 27. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series. There is added interest to the squad announcement as it could possibly with the announcement of India's new T20I captain with Rohit Sharma retiring from the format after leading the team to the 2024 T20 World Cup title last month....Read More

It will also be Gautam Gambhir's first act as the new head coach of the Indian team. Rahul Dravid stepped down from the position after the T20 World Cup and the BCCI announced Gambhir as his replacement shortly thereafter. Seasoned campaigners Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah were initially expected to miss the white-ball tour of the island nation. It has now emerged that Rohit could be available for the ODI series.

Who will be India's next T20I captain?

Hardik Pandya, who was the vice-captain during the T20 World Cup, was touted to get promoted to the captain's role, but reports suggested that the star all-rounder might lose the position to his Mumbai Indians' teammate Suryakumar Yadav. Gambir shares a great camaraderie with SKY as the duo played together at Kolkata Knight Riders, and the former has often blamed himself for not getting out the best of Surya in the purple and golden outfit.

KL Rahul to lead Rohit-less Team India?

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is expected to return to the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka and could also lead the Indian team if Rohit doesn't play. Pandya, one of the heroes of India's T20 WC triumph, will take a break during the three-match ODI series against the island nation due to "personal reasons".

India's tour of Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill, who recently led the Indian team to a T20I series win over Zimbabwe, might not continue as the captain, with senior players expected to return for the Lanka tour. The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held on July 27, followed by the remaining two T20 games on July 28 and July 30, with all the ties to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The ODIs, initially scheduled to start on August 1, will now begin on August 2, followed by the remaining matches on August 4 and August 7, with all the games to be held at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It will be India’s first white-ball bilateral trip to the Island nation since 2021. Dravid was the stand-in coach then, with Shikhar Dhawan leading a second-string side.