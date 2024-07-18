Rohit Sharma back as India captain for Sri Lanka ODIs on Gambhir's request in fresh twist; Kohli and Bumrah…

Nothing is certain in Indian cricket. The twists and turns are never-ending, especially during a transition period. As Team India prepares to enter the Gautam Gambhir era from the glorious shadows of Rahul Dravid, the speculations are ripe. Who will be India's T20I captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement? Is Hardik Pandya ready to play all formats? What about Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah? Will they be available for the Sri Lanka ODIs? In a fresh twist to the tale of ever-changing scenarios of India's squads for the Sri Lanka tour, Rohit is set to be back as captain for the 50-overs format, ruling out the possibility of another captaincy debate between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma will lead India in the ODI series against Sri Lanka(PTI)

Amid raging debate about the choice of India's next T20I captain between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, it can now be confirmed that Rohit will be available for the ODI leg of the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka. Multiple reports were suggesting that Rohit is likely to sit out the entire Sri Lanka series after playing non-stop cricket for six months, but Hindustan Times has reliably learnt that the opener will be back in action as captain.

India play three T20Is in Sri Lanka, starting July 27 before the ODIs begin on August 2. Rohit, who retired from the shortest format after leading India to a T20 World Cup title after 17 years, has decided to change his stance on taking a long break after discussions with new coach Gambhir.

As these are among the only six ODIs India play before next year’s Champions Trophy, it was decided that Rohit Sharma should not give the series a miss. Also, because this allows new head coach Gautam Gambhir to team up with Rohit and put plans in motion for next year’s marquee event.

Gambhir and the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, want stability in the leadership group. Besides, Rohit has already got a month-long break after the T20 World Cup and will get sufficient time to relax after the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as India's next assignment, a home Test series against Bangladesh, begins on September 19.

After the celebrations and felicitation ceremonies in New Delhi and Mumbai following India's World Cup win, Rohit travelled to London to spend some time away from the game. He also attended a Wimbledon match at the centre court. He later flew to the USA to attend another event, confirming that he has no plans to give up on ODIs and Tests.

"I just said it. I don't look that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play at least for a while," the 37-year-old said at an event in Dallas.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah given a break

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, the other two senior team members who requested long breaks after the T20 World Cup, will likely have their wishes fulfilled. They are unlikely to feature in the Sri Lanka series and will directly play the Test series against Bangladesh in September.