Suryakumar Yadav vs Hardik Pandya: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir settle India captain debate for Sri Lanka tour - Report

Not long ago, Hardik Pandya was heavily tipped to become India's new captain in the shortest format. With Pandya completing his redemption at the T20 World Cup, there was no brainer that the all-rounder would succeed Rohit Sharma after the Hitman announced his retirement from the shortest format last month. Pandya has stepped up in Rohit's absence as the captain of the Asian giants in the shortest format. So has Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and even Jasprit Bumrah. According to a report, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir have settled India’s captain debate before the Sri Lanka tour(AFP-AP)

The constant changing of guards in the last couple of seasons might have made the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) consider having a full-time T20I captain in the Gautam Gambhir era. India will go through a tough transition period after a triumphant run at the T20 World Cup. Since Gambhir has taken over the coaching reins, Rohit-less Team India is expected to have a full-time captain, even in the shortest format.

ALSO READ: SKY is the limit: How Suryakumar Yadav became frontrunner to lead Team India in Gautam Gambhir era

Gambhir and Rohit favouring Suryakumar, not Hardik

Frontrunner Hardik has a challenger in the form of Suryakumar, who might pip the overwhelming favourite in the captaincy race. According to a few media reports, Gambhir and Rohit have favoured Suryakumar as the next captain of the T20I side. Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have already shared their views with Pandya. If elected as T20I captain, Suryakumar will continue leading India until the T20 World Cup 2026.

Suryakumar's captaincy resume

Did you know? Suryakumar has a 71.42 win percentage as T20I captain. Nicknamed SKY, the premier batter has led India in seven T20Is last season. He bagged the Player of the Series award while leading India in South Africa. The former top-ranked T20I batter smashed 156 runs in the T20I series against the Proteas. Suryakumar captained India in the Australia series after the World Cup final. Under his leadership, India recorded a 4-1 series win over Australia. The 33-year-old has 2,340 runs under his belt from 68 T20Is for India. The leading candidate for the T20I captaincy post has smashed four centuries and 19 half-centuries for India in the shortest format.