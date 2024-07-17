Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar speak to Hardik Pandya, inform him about last-minute change in India T20I captaincy: Report

New India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar have reportedly spoken to Hardik Pandya about a last-minute change in appointing the captain of India's T20I side. According to a report in the news agency PTI, Gambhir and Agarkar informed Pandya that they are looking for a long-term captain, keeping an eye on the next T20 World Cup in 2026 at home. Head coach Gambhir and chief selector Agarkar have informed Hardik Pandya about their decision to go ahead with Suryakumar as T20I captain.(AFP)

The discussion among the three took place on Tuesday evening. Gambhir and the Agarkar-led selection committee will meet on Wednesday to pick the Indian ODI and T20I squads for the Sri Lanka tour, marking the former opening batting batter's first assignment as the coach of Team India.

India's next T20I captain will likely be announced late Wednesday night or Thursday. The T20 leadership role fell vacant after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to his international career in the shortest format following India's World Cup triumph last month in the West Indies. If not Pandya, then who? It is most likely to be Suryakumar Yadav.

The 33-year-old Suryakumar is believed to be one of the most popular players in the Indian dressing room.

Under Gambhir's captaincy at the Kolkata Knight Riders, Surya made a name for himself as a T20 player and got nicknamed 'SKY' by the then skipper.

He has captained Mumbai at the domestic level and gave a good account of himself when he was given the responsibility to lead the Indian side in a home series against Australia - India won 4-1 - and the T20Is against South Africa (1-1).

Hardik was seen as an obvious successor to Rohit but multiple factors have come into play.

His performance as Mumbai Indians skipper was underwhelming and the selectors are in no mood to let him pick and choose his assignments. The selectors won't mind seeing him play Vijay Hazare Trophy this season to get some 50-over practice.

"Hardik Pandya was India's T20 vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and was supposed to lead the side but there is a very strong feeling that SKY would be the potential leader not only for the Sri Lanka series but till the 2026 World Cup," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

About the ODIs, the official confirmed that Pandya has asked for leave and has already communicated this to Rohit, who is also taking a break from this series.

For the ODIs, KL Rahul, who led in the last series in South Africa, and Gill are in contention for the leadership role.