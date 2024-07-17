India Squad vs Sri Lanka 2024 Live updates: Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in contention for T20I captaincy
India Squad vs Sri Lanka 2024 Live updates: A new era in Indian cricket is about to begin with the Sri Lanka tour as Gautam Gambhir will take over the charge as India's new head coach. Interesting times ahead in Indian cricket. Gambhir has a big task of continuing Rahul Dravid's legacy, who guided India to the finals of the ICC events across events and won the T20 World Cup 2024. However, Gambhir's first task will be to select the team and captain for the Sri Lanka series. Senior stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to miss the white-ball tour. Team India has already entered the transition phase in T20Is with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement, but the BCCI has not yet announced the new captain of the shortest format.
Hardik Pandya, who was the vice-captain during the T20 World Cup, was touted to get promoted to the captain's role, but reports suggested that the star all-rounder might lose the position to his Mumbai Indians' teammate Suryakumar Yadav.
Gambir shares a great camaraderie with SKY as the duo played together at Kolkata Knight Riders, and the former has often blamed himself for not getting out the best of Surya in the purple and golden outfit.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul is expected to return to the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka and could also lead the Indian team in the absence of Rohit.
Pandya, one of the heroes of India's T20 WC triumph, will take a break during the three-match ODI series against the island nation due to "personal reasons".
Shubman Gill, who recently led the Indian team to a T20I series win over Zimbabwe, might not continue as the captain, with senior players expected to return for the Lanka tour.
The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held on July 27, followed by the remaining two T20 games on July 28 and July 30, with all the ties to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The ODIs, initially scheduled to start on August 1, will now begin on August 2, followed by the remaining matches on August 4 and August 7, with all the games to be held at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
It will be India’s first white-ball bilateral trip to the Island nation since 2021. Dravid was the stand-in coach then, with Shikhar Dhawan leading a second-string side.
"Hardik Pandya was India's T2O vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and was supposed to lead the side but there is a very strong feeling that SKY would be the potential leader not only for the Sri Lanka series but till the 2026 World Cup," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
