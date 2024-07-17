Why Rohit Sharma can feature in Gautam Gambhir's new-look Team India for Sri Lanka ODI series

Rumour has it: Hardik Pandya is gunning for the vacant captaincy spot after Rohit Sharma called time on his illustrious T20I career by leading India to its second ICC World Cup title in the shortest format. Making way for the younger generation to step up in T20Is, World Cup winners Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have bid farewell to the format after Team India's title-winning run in the Caribbean. India captain Rohit Sharma with ex-Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir during a practice session (PTI)

Though Rohit and Kohli have moved on from the shortest format, the batting icons will continue to feature in traditional formats of the game. As per reports, Rohit, Kohli and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah were expected to be rested for the upcoming white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka. The T20I and One Day International (ODI) series will be Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as India's head coach. Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid after India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados last month.

Why Rohit Sharma can feature in Gautam Gambhir's new-look India

According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, it has been learned that Rohit can feature in the ODI series between the Asian heavyweights in Sri Lanka. Gambhir has clarified that he expects all players to remain available for India across formats. There is also an indication that Rohit can turn up for the three-match ODI series in August. Rohit can make himself available for the Sri Lanka series because India will only play a few games in the 50-over format in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy. Team India is scheduled to play only 6 ODIs before the ICC event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier confirmed that Rohit will lead India at the Champions Trophy.

If not Rohit, then who will lead India in ODIs?

If Rohit is added to the squad, the 37-year-old will lead India in the Sri Lanka ODIs. However, seasoned campaigners Bumrah and Kohli have been reportedly rested for the ODI series. If Rohit opts out of the Sri Lanka ODIs, premier batter KL Rahul is tipped to lead India against the Islanders. According to multiple reports, Pandya will skip the ODI series after featuring in the T20I leg of the Sri Lanka tour. Sri Lanka will host India for the ODI series opener on August 2 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.