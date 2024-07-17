Gautam Gambhir tipped to revive out-of-favour pacer's career with India call-up: 'They are his product'

India will have a new-look squad for the twin series against Sri Lanka in the Gautam Gambhir era. Replacing legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid as head coach, Gambhir has taken over the coaching reins from the batting legend after an impressive campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup. Dravid had made it clear that the T20 World Cup would be his final assignment as the head coach of the Rohit Sharma-led side. Jay Shah confirmed Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as India’s next head coach(PTI)

Welcoming the appointment of two-time World Cup winner as the new head coach of the Men In Blue, Gambhir's childhood coach, Sanjay Bharadwaj, said that the ex-India opener has the ability to derive the best out of players. Bharadwaj is convinced that Gambhir can take India to the pinnacle. Bhardwaj also revealed that Gambhir predicted the rapid rise of Indian skipper Rohit.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Gambhir's childhood coach asserted that the two-time World Cup winner always had a sharp and astute observation power. Bharadwaj feels that Gambhir can consider spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Navdeep Saini for selection in his debut coaching stint.

‘Gambhir could pick players like Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini’

"He could pick players like Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini (in the India team setup). They are his product. He also followed his instincts on West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine (during IPL 2024). His observation and cricketing acumen were always outstanding," Bharadwaj said.

Kuldeep was a part of India's World Cup-winning side in the Caribbean. The spin wizard picked 10 wickets in five games for India. Pacer Saini last played for India against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium in 2021. "With his batting, he won two World Cups for India in 2007 and 2011. As a player, you helped India win two World Cups, then propelled KKR to three IPL titles. You have a habit of taking up challenges and conquering them; be honest in your approach and repay the country's faith in you," Gambhir's childhood coach added.