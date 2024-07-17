Gautam Gambhir completes productive meeting with Agarkar and Co. for SL tour; Hardik vs SKY debate intensifies: Report

Will Rohit Sharma be featured in the Sri Lanka series? Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav, who will lead Team India in the T20Is? Newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir has completed his first meeting with Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for the squad announcement. Succeeding legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, former India opener Gambhir is set to make his coaching debut on the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Jay Shah (L), secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) poses next to ex-Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor Gautam Gambhir (AFP)

Gambhir parted ways with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to take up the coaching job at Team India after Rohit and Co. were crowned World Champions in Dravid's final assignment. A meeting was held with the national selection committee before Gambhir-coached Team India reveal their twin squads for the One Day International (ODI) and T20I series. As per the latest developments, the meeting was 'productive', and it lasted for over 60 minutes.

Gambhir discusses India's squad with selectors

According to Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) facilitated the meeting on Tuesday. The high-profile meeting featured members of the selection committee, head coach Gambhir and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Gambhir attended the virtual meeting from his home in New Delhi. The head coach outlined his vision for the men's senior team during the discussion.

Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul to return

If Rohit Sharma makes himself available for the ODI series, the veteran opener will lead India in Sri Lanka. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli have been granted rest for the Sri Lanka series. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are tipped to make their returns in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series. Rahul is the leading candidate if Rohit is not featured in the Sri Lanka ODIs.

Hardik vs Suryakumar debate intensifies

The upper echelons at Team India have yet to decide on the T20I captain of the Men In Blue. A decision on India's next T20I captain was not taken in the meeting. Hardik Pandya served as Rohit's deputy at the T20 World Cup. Former world no.1 batter Suryakumar Yadav has also emerged as a dark horse for the captaincy post in T20Is. According to reports, Hardik will take a break during the ODI leg of the Sri Lanka tour. Team India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Sri Lanka from July 27 to August 7.