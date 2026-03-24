Yash Dayal won’t join RCB for IPL 2026, Mo Bobat reveals ‘personal situation’ behind sudden absence

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal will not be joining the squad for the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), franchise director of cricket Mo Bobat confirmed on Tuesday during a pre-tournament press conference. RCB pacer Yash Dayal won't participate in IPL 2026 (AP)

While Bobat refrained from going into details, he described the situation as a “personal matter” and reiterated that the left-arm seamer remains contracted with the franchise.

“He's going through a personal situation. He remains under contract,” Bobat said.

The development comes amid speculation after Dayal’s absence from RCB’s official promotional material ahead of the new season. While the franchise has maintained a guarded stance, speculations have linked the situation to ongoing legal cases involving the cricketer.

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According to reports, Dayal is facing allegations of sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage in a case registered in Ghaziabad. In that matter, he has received protection from arrest from the Allahabad High Court.

However, in a separate case registered in Jaipur, which reportedly involves a minor, the Rajasthan High Court has declined to grant him relief from arrest, citing the seriousness and sensitivity of the allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the complaint filed with the Sanganer Sadar police station, the minor alleged that she came in contact with the cricketer during an IPL match in Jaipur and was subsequently subjected to repeated sexual abuse over a period of two years. The allegations also include claims of emotional manipulation and false assurances related to a cricketing career. These claims remain under legal scrutiny.

Following the emergence of the second case, Dayal was also barred from participating in the UP T20 League last year, where he had been signed by the Gorakhpur Lions for INR 7 lakh.

The 27-year-old had joined RCB ahead of the IPL 2024 season for INR 5 crore and played a significant role in the franchise’s maiden title-winning campaign last year, picking up 13 wickets.