Royal Challengers Bengaluru SWOT analysis and best probable XI: Rajat Patidar's RCB looks ready for another title run

That is what makes Royal Challengers Bengaluru such an interesting team this season. They have not rebuilt dramatically. They have largely trusted the title-winning core, added only a handful of new pieces, and preserved the central shape of the side. On the surface, that is a sign of strength. The more important question is whether that continuity has also left them with the cleanest possible balance across phases, venues and match-ups. That is usually where title defences get tested.

RCB enter IPL 2026 in a very different place from where this franchise usually begins a season. The old burden is gone. They are no longer being judged against years of falling short; they are being judged as defending champions. That changes the pressure, but it also changes the standard. This squad is not being asked whether it can finally win. It is being asked whether it is strong and coherent enough to win again.

Strengths of RCB for IPL 2026 A batting unit that can win in more than one way The best thing about this RCB batting group is not merely that it has star names. It has a shape. Virat Kohli still gives them control and tempo management at the top. Salt adds immediate powerplay aggression. Patidar remains one of their most important middle-overs batters, particularly because he can keep scoring against spin rather than merely surviving it. Jitesh Sharma gives them a fast-scoring wicketkeeper-batter in the middle order, while Tim David and Romario Shepherd allow the innings to keep accelerating late instead of resetting.

That layered construction matters over the long haul of an IPL season. RCB do not need one batter to play the same innings every night. They can front-load pace, build through one anchor, recover from an early wobble and still finish hard. That makes them more adaptable than older RCB sides, which often looked dangerous but too dependent on one or two scripts.

Continuity gives them a real competitive edge Many teams say they value continuity. RCB have actually built around it. Retaining 17 players from a title-winning squad is not just sentimental planning. It provides clarity on the side role, familiarity under pressure, and a reduced need for early experimentation. That is especially useful in a league where a few bad weeks can quickly distort the table.

Rajat Patidar remains captain, Flower remains coach, and the broader structure of the side is intact. That means RCB are beginning IPL 2026 with far fewer unresolved internal questions than most teams. For a defending champion, that is a major structural advantage.

The squad has enough flexibility to absorb disruption Good first XIs are common in the IPL. What separates serious contenders is whether the squad around that XI can absorb injuries, dips in form or venue-specific changes without losing identity. RCB look stronger in that respect now. Bethell offers batting flexibility and an extra spin option. Cox gives wicketkeeping cover and top-order depth. Duffy and Thushara provide alternate overseas fast-bowling routes. Venkatesh Iyer gives them an Indian batting option who can alter the balance without making the side look thin.

That does not mean every reserve will become central. It means RCB have enough alternative shapes to avoid becoming fragile if one part of the season goes off-plan.

Weaknesses of RCB for IPL 2026 The strongest version of the attack still depends heavily on Hazlewood This is the clearest squad-level issue. Josh Hazlewood is not just another overseas quick in this setup. He is the premium version of the role RCB need most: a fast bowler who gives them control, hard lengths and big-match reliability. If he is fit and available, the bowling attack looks more complete. If he is not, the attack still functions, but the ceiling drops. Hazlewood will miss the initial part of the season, which matters immediately because it weakens RCB’s cleanest bowling build at the start of a title defence.

That is not a fatal flaw. It is, however, the one weakness that most directly affects how complete RCB look from game one.

Depth in overseas options does not automatically mean selection clarity RCB offers a wide range of overseas choices, but that richness is not the same as an easy answer. Phil Salt feels close to automatic. Tim David and Shepherd also make strong cases in many conditions thanks to their finishing and all-round utility. If Hazlewood is fit, he becomes the obvious fourth overseas player. But that then pushes Bethell and Cox out, even though both can improve different versions of the XI.

That is a luxury, but also a live selection challenge. Pick the batting-heavy combination, and the attack may feel slightly lighter. Pick the bowling-heavy combination, and a useful balance player may sit out. The danger is not alack of options. It is the possibility that RCB spend too long adjusting combinations instead of settling on one.

Chinnaswamy still punishes even small bowling imperfections The batting benefits of playing at home are obvious. The problem is that the venue remains unforgiving to any bowling unit that is even slightly incomplete. If one seamer is underpowered, or if the fifth-bowler plan is not convincing enough, opponents can expose that quickly. RCB have better options now than they used to, but their home conditions still demand unusually clean bowling construction.

That means a good squad can still look vulnerable on nights when the bowling mix is even a fraction off.